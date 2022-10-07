24,000 more healthcare workers needed by 2030

With the number of elderly Singaporeans on the rise, a system to care for the aged is set to become a critical part of the nation's healthcare landscape.

The new initiative to prevent illnesses and keep the citizens healthy is a move in that direction, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Wednesday.

"Healthier SG is a key effort to activate and reform the public health system, empower individuals to choose health, and lay the foundation for the aged care system," he said.

One key challenge is to find enough foreign nurses to supplement local ones to care for the elderly.

Mr Ong said nurses, allied health professionals and support care staff are needed to operate hospitals, clinics and eldercare centres.

"They number 58,000 now and MOH (Ministry of Health) estimates that this will need to grow to 82,000 by 2030," he added.

Mr Ong pointed out that by 2030, one in four Singaporeans will be aged 65 and above - up from one in six today.

The Straits Times