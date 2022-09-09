33 million-dollar HDB flats sold in August

Prices for Housing Board resale flats rose for the 26th straight month in August, with 33 flats changing hands for at least $1 million.

HDB resale flat prices are up by 10.8 per cent year on year, rising 0.4 per cent in August, a slower pace compared with July's 0.7 per cent, according to flash data from real estate portals 99.co and SRX on Thursday.

Of the 33 million-dollar flats that were sold last month, eight were in Toa Payoh, seven in Bukit Merah and six in Queenstown.

The most expensive resale flat last month was a five-room 1,259 sq ft unit at The Peak @ Toa Payoh, which sold for $1.35 million. In non-mature estates, the highest price was fetched by a 2,067 sq ft executive apartment in Woodlands Avenue 1 that changed hands for $1.02 million.

The 33 million-dollar flats made up 1.4 per cent of last month's total resale transactions. In July, the same number of million-dollar flats were sold.

Fewer HDB resale flats changed hands last month, dipping by 1.7 per cent to an estimated 2,323 units, reversing the 10.5 per cent rise in July. Compared with August last year, the number of transactions were down by 15.5 per cent.

Property analysts said this was due to the mismatch in price expectations between buyers and sellers, and fewer buyers during the seventh month of the Lunar calendar when the Hungry Ghost Festival takes place.

The Straits Times