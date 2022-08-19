40% of working-age persons with disabilities to be employed by 2030

Singapore aims to have 40 per cent of working-age persons with disabilities employed by 2030, up from about 30 per cent between 2020 and 2021.

The goal was set out in the latest road map, launched on Wednesday, to support persons with disabilities and enable them to contribute to society.

The Enabling Masterplan 2030 (EMP2030) also laid out initiatives for employers that would move the country towards this goal over the next eight years.

It recommended a task force to design alternative employment models for persons with disabilities, such as micro jobs, or temporary tasks that can help more people get work.

The 40 per cent employment rate goal would mean placing another estimated 10,000 persons with disabilities into jobs.

Singapore Business Federation vice-chairman Gan Seow Kee, who co-chaired a 27-member committee that worked on the masterplan, said: "Employment of persons is not just an economic matter.

"It can provide a sense of participation in society, of contributing to society, a sense of being included, which is overall what EMP2030 is all about."

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development Eric Chua, the other co-chair, and Mr Gan launched the report at social service agency Awwa's new Home and Day Activity Centre for persons with disabilities in Pasir Ris.

The committee was convened in July 2021 and consulted more than 300 persons with disabilities, their families and caregivers, as well as disability sector professionals for the report.

All 29 recommendations in the report have been accepted, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, who received the report on behalf of the Government.

These proposals are in the areas of special education, employment, caregiver support, inclusive communication, healthcare and others.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Masagos said: "This is a significant piece of work, which describes in tangible terms what an inclusive Singapore would look like by 2030, and provides a framework for us to be able to track our progress along the way as we work to make this a reality."

Among the report's recommendations is increased access to disability support services within a group of towns, or regions.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development will pilot Enabling Services Hubs, or centres that will focus on persons with disabilities with support needs, who live nearby and do not have regular activities, to keep them engaged.

The Straits Times