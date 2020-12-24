48 winners at National Indian Music Competition

Forty-eight young talents received awards for their outstanding performances at the National Indian Music Competition (NIMC), which was presented digitally for the first time by the National Arts Council since the competition's inception in 1998.

The triennial national competition, which received 170 registrations across eight instrument categories, drew to a close on Sunday after a week-long series of live-streamed performances.

The NIMC is a celebration of the young talents in Singapore's diverse Indian music community.

Apart from serving as a platform for artistes to showcase their talents, the competition aims to develop the performing skills of young musicians in Singapore, raise musical standards and identify new music talent. It also provides an opportunity for participants to perform before an international panel of adjudicators.

This year's judging panel included seven acclaimed music practitioners from India who assessed the performances remotely via livestream.

The adjudicators were Carnatic vocalist and philanthropist Sudha Raghunathan, violinist trained in both Carnatic and Western music Embar S. Kannan, Grammy-nominated flautist Shashank Subramanyam, award-winning veena performer, composer and educator Jayanthi Kumaresh, leading contemporary mridangam instrumentalist Mannargudi A. Easwaran, one of India's finest young tabla players Anubrata Chatterjee and Hindustani vocalist and sitar player Rais Khan.

The competition categories this year included Carnatic vocal, Hindustani vocal, veena, flute, violin, mridangam, sitar and tabla.

The participants for each instrumental and vocal category were divided into three age categories - Junior, Intermediate and Open.

Among the winners were Manikandan Kaustubh Chandra Mouli (Carnatic vocal Intermediate), Kartik Raghunathan (flute Intermediate), Siddhant Ananthanarayanan (mridangam Junior) and Haripriya Seenivasan (mridangam Intermediate). Some of the other winners were Deeksha Muralidharan (sitar Intermediate, Kishan Hebbar (tabla Intermediate), G. Lakshmanan (tabla Open), Sai Thejaswi (violin Junior) and Sreeranjani Muthu Subramanian (violin Intermediate).

"Over the years, the NIMC has been a valuable platform for music excellence. It has helped to develop the performing skills of young musicians in Singapore, identified new music talent and raised musical standards across the sector," said Dr Uma Rajan, first chairperson of the NIMC advisory panel and Siglap South CC Indian Activity Executive Committee.

"Having concluded 10 editions of the competition, it is now a good time to review its role in consideration of the current landscape and look at how we can continue to support the sector while allowing the community to take the lead on growing capabilities."

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR