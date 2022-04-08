$500m to revive tourism sector

Nearly $500 million has been set aside to kick-start Singapore's tourism sector and bring travellers back as the Covid-19 pandemic comes under control and the country reopens its borders.

For a start, there will be new attractions, including an action sports facility in Orchard Road, where visitors can skate, surf, ski and snowboard, and a wellness festival to draw tourists.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said at the opening of the Tourism Industry Conference on Wednesday that Singapore recognised it would take a few years for international travel to fully resume but would seek to capture pent-up travel demand in the meantime.

The borders are open to fully-vaccinated travellers without the need for quarantine.

Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Keith Tan said the country would have to differentiate itself from other destinations. This would involve curating and creating attractions and events with a sustainability and wellness focus, as well as defending the Republic's position as a "Global-Asia" node for business tourism.

"We must position Singapore's status as an urban wellness haven, as a busy city yet with easy access to wellness offerings for everyone," he said.

A nationwide Wellness Festival Singapore will be launched in June, including a multi-sensory pop-up at Gardens by the Bay, and a Livewell Festival at Sentosa will also set the ball rolling.

According to one report, global wellness tourism will be a $1.5 trillion market by 2025.

Singapore will also seek to attract sustainability-conscious travellers, taking part in the Global Sustainability Index for the first time and launching a Tourism Sustainability Programme to help tourism businesses ramp up their sustainability efforts.

STB will be doubling down on its SingapoReimagine campaign, which has already picked up traction in destinations such as Australia, India and Indonesia.

A new incentive programme will offer visitors a complimentary "hidden gem" experience to savour Singapore in an unexpected way.

A new facility called the Trifecta, where visitors can skate, surf, ski and snowboard, will be launched at the vacant site next to Somerset Skate Park to liven up the tourist experience.

Singapore drew only about 330,000 international visitors last year in a historic low for the country, and a drop of more than 80 per cent from 2020.

Visitor spending also tumbled by more than half to an estimated $1.9 billion.

But Singapore saw 120,000 short-term visitors last month, nearly double that of January's 57,000 visitors, said Mr Keith Tan.

