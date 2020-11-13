8 fined for flouting safe management rules in Little India

Eight people were each issued with composition fines of $300 over the last two weekends for failing to comply with safe management measures while in Little India.

The authorities have been stepping up checks in the area in the peak periods leading up to Deepavali.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has deployed more enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors to help with crowd management. STB's director for arts and cultural precincts, Ms Serene Tan, said shoppers have been advised to stagger visits and avoid peak periods, such as weekends.

Business has been brisk at Little India's shops. Some stalls have extended their footprint into the street to accommodate the shoppers.

The Straits Times