8 workers injured in Tuas fire in intensive care

The victims gathered outside on the ground floor of the premises. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO

Eight migrant workers injured by the fire at an industrial building in Tuas are in intensive care, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said.

"Once MWC is allowed to do so, we will be arranging for our staff to visit the affected workers and provide them with the necessary assistance," it said in a Facebook post on Wednesday night.

Ten people were taken to hospital for burn injuries following an explosion at 32E Tuas Avenue 11 on Wednesday morning.

The occupier of the unit is Stars Engrg, which deals with fire protection systems, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at about 11.25am and took eight workers to the Singapore General Hospital for burn injuries.

The other two workers suffered minor injuries, according to another employer.

Mr Wong Wee Chiang, who owns mechanical engineering company P3 Project, said that one worker had burns on his hands and buttocks, while the other had been knocked to the ground by the blast.

He took both of them to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital before SCDF officers arrived.

Mr Islam Ruhul, who works for construction company Swees-Tech Engineering, was working when he heard the explosion from Stars Engrg.

He immediately rushed to the back entrance of the unit and saw a disoriented and badly burnt man.

The 35-year-old migrant worker said that he moved the man away from the scene and used a penknife to cut away the remains of the injured man's clothes, which had caught fire.

Swees-Tech Engineering's owner, Mr John Tan, was in his office in the building when the fire broke out.

He and his workers rushed towards the scene and started evacuating the victims.

"Some of them ran out screaming, but they lost their (sense of) direction," Mr Tan said.

He added that there was smoke coming out from the unit, and flames inside. There were also burning pieces of cardboard that had been blown out of the building, he said.

Three other migrant workers - Mr Miah Md Likhon, 24; Mr Hossin Shakil, 24; and Mr Hridoy Md Reyaz Uddin, 22 - rushed from their dormitory in the next building to help the victims.

"We took water... and poured it on them," Mr Miah said.

Mr Hridoy said the building's fire alarm and sprinklers were activated after the explosion occurred, and SCDF vehicles arrived about five minutes later.

Mr Sardar Nazmul, 32, was in his dormitory at the unit next door when the incident occurred.

He spotted the victims after coming out to investigate.

Some of them had skin peeling from their faces, while others were bleeding from the soles of their feet, he said.

