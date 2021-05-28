90,000 people took Vande Bharat flights to India

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Nearly 90,000 people from Singapore have taken the Vande Bharat Mission (repatriation) flights to India since they were started by the Indian government on May 7 last year.

The figure was provided by India's High Commissioner to Singapore Periasamy Kumaran. The flights are meant to bring home Indians stranded in foreign countries due to the pandemic. But people from other nationalities have also taken these flights to India from Singapore.

"It is difficult to pinpoint how many Indian nationals have returned on these flights on account of job loss," said Mr Kumaran.

"Singapore citizens and permanent residents have also gone on these flights for urgent personal needs and have come back. Not all of those who went on these flights are Indian nationals who have lost their jobs."

According to him, there is a Vande Bharat Mission flight almost every day from Singapore to India. These flights are operated by Indian carriers (Air India and Air India Express) designated by the Indian government with the approval of the Singapore Government. Regular commercial services from Singapore were banned by the Indian government since March last year. "On an average, currently we do about 70 flights a month," he said. "We also calibrate the number of flights depending on the load. To optimise the load, the carriers do multiple destinations in India. For instance, we combine Chennai and Mumbai or Delhi. So, two destinations get connected."

The number of people taking the Vande Bharat flights have considerably reduced in recent weeks, according to Mr Kumaran.

"Each flight has a capacity of 180 to 200 and earlier it used to be 90 per cent occupancy going into India and 30 per cent from India. Now it is half of that.

"People don't want to go because (Covid-19) cases are high in India. Also not many re-entry permits are being issued by the Singapore government.

"Only people who have urgent needs want to go. Nobody wants to take more risks than necessary."