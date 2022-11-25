9,655 BTO flats launched

The Housing Board launched 9,655 Build-To-Order flats for sale on Wednesday - the biggest sales exercise since the BTO system was implemented in 2002.

The units are spread across 10 housing projects in five estates. Three of these - two in Queenstown and one in Kallang/Whampoa - fall under the prime location public housing (PLH) model, which comes with a 6 per cent subsidy clawback upon their sale.

Another 1,071 flats are on offer in 2022's second and last Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) scheme, bringing the total number of new flats on sale in this launch to 10,726.

To allow buyers more time to select their units, the application period has been extended to nine days, up from the usual seven days, HDB said on Wednesday.

The two projects in Queenstown come with stricter buying and selling conditions.

The bigger of the two is Ulu Pandan Banks, with 1,330 three-room and four-room flats across seven blocks near Dover MRT station.

Prices for this project range from $362,000 to $504,000 (without grants) for a three-room flat, and from $546,000 to $725,000 for a four-room flat.

The project is estimated to be completed in Q3 of 2029.

The second Queenstown project is Ghim Moh Natura, where 991 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room across four blocks are on offer on a site near Buona Vista MRT station.

Prices in this project range from $364,000 to $487,000 for a three-room flat, and from $516,000 to $696,000 for a four-room flat.

The project is estimated to be completed in Q1 of 2028.

The smallest PLH project in this launch is Kallang Horizon - 477 three-room and four-room flats across three blocks on a site next to Kallang MRT station.

Prices for this project range from $335,000 to $447,000 for a three-room flat, and from $509,000 to $690,000 for a four-room flat.

Buyers will have the same waiting time as those of Ghim Moh Natura.

The Straits Times