Abandoned tracks from Jurong's past

Abandoned railway tracks leading into the forest, seen below Clementi Road, opposite Maju Camp, on Oct 21.

Singapore had two sets of railways in the past - one was northbound towards Malaysia and the other ran westward towards Jurong.

The train tracks were once part of the Jurong Railway Line, a 14km railway that opened in 1965 and ran from Bukit Timah Railway Station to Jurong Industrial Estate.

In the old days, Jurong was made up of jungle and mangrove swamps, before it was developed into an industrial estate in the early 1960s. It was also the proposed location for Singapore's second port.

Roads at that time were scarce and to help speed up the area's development, the Jurong Railway Line was constructed. It was used to carry freight between Malaysia and Jurong.

However, as Jurong developed and the road network grew more comprehensive, trucks became a more convenient way to transport goods.

After the Ayer Rajah Expressway was built in the late 1980s, the railway became redundant and it was eventually closed in the early 1990s.

The Straits Times