From zero income to own fashion label

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Mr Vishal Nanikram has not been sitting quietly at home even though his business was badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The audio-visual systems supply industry was the first to get hit as all events were cancelled," said the 34-year-old Singaporean, who has been working since the age of 13 to support his family and started his own business in 2009.

"I had zero income from April. I took a two-week break and then decided that I should do something to keep myself afloat.

"I started a logistics company (gnvlogistics.com) with four vehicles and a 3D immersive virtual events platform (gnvstudios.com). Now I'm venturing into fashion."

On Nov 8, he launched Guven (theguvenstyle.com) a bespoke men's fashion label along with his sister Pooja, 30, who has been a designer for the past 11 years.

"I like to travel and, because I love art, I admire how different countries have different colour schemes. I also love shoes," said Mr Vishal.

"So, when my sister lost her job due to Covid-19, I told her I want to design my own shoes and support Amsterdam company Mascolori which makes beautiful shoes.

"We got in touch with Jochem, who is Mascolori's wonderful designer, and he was very keen to explore this possibility with us and tap into the South-east Asia market.

"That somewhat inspired my sister to design apparels based on the shoes. So, the concept is: We style you bottom up."

Mr Vishal, who has a diploma in business IT from Temasek Polytechnic, started his own business in 2009 after his boss told him that "all my ideas were stupid and I was a failure".

"His exact words to me were 'my way or the highway' and I left for the highway," said Vishal.

"I had nobody to back me when I started out as an entrepreneur, but I gave it a go. I had been a DJ since young and decided to rent out audio-visual equipment for small parties.

"But I soon realised there was a market for big systems and soon my business grew from two speakers to a level where I could provide sound systems to support up to 5,000 people."

He has provided equipment for big events such as the Standard Chartered Marathon, Spartan Race and Garden Beats Festival.

When Covid-19 hit Singapore and he had to close down his audio-visual business temporarily, Mr Vishal used his four commercial vehicles to make deliveries and keep his staff employed.

He also contacted a friend in India and recruited two programmers and a 3D designer and in two months came up with a 3D immersive virtual events platform.

It has done hybrid events for Deloitte, International Congress and Convention Association and Infosys.

"Once my GNV Studios was more or less able to stand on its own, I went full-fledged into renavigating my logistics business from September," he said.

"We struck a deal with a big furniture company and also with one of the major chains in Singapore.

"GNV Logistics now has eight trucks and a warehouse in Loyang that is almost 7,500 sq ft. We are also a 10-man strong team."

Vishal now also plans to make his fashion business a success.

"The price of our shirts starts from $140 and shoes cost $400 onwards. It is meant for people who want to redefine their style and add some colours," he said.

He is clear that money is not his sole motive.

"Money is important but I have always been knowledge-hungry," he said.

"I want my journey to teach me things and inspire many other kids who never had the guidance or means or family background to support them."

santosh@sph.com.sg

