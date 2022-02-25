Agreements to boost collaboration in technology, research

Singapore and India will be deepening their cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

A memorandum of understanding inked between Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and India's Department of Science and Technology (DST) on Wednesday will allow organisations in both countries more opportunities to collaborate in these areas.

Under the MOU, both countries will explore collaborative projects which could impact various sectors such as advanced engineering and manufacturing, energy, as well as other emerging technologies.

On Wednesday, DST and Enterprise Singapore also signed an agreement to facilitate opportunities for firms in both countries to partner in developing new innovative technologies and solutions.

Under the agreement, both organisations will launch requests for joint proposals on innovative projects by Singapore and Indian businesses, with funding provided for approved ones.

The MOU and agreement were inked on the first day of the India-Singapore Technology Summit 2022 - organised by the government of India, MTI, DST and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

The Straits Times