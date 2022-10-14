Airfares up to 78% higher this December school holidays

Airfares from Singapore are up to 78 per cent more this December school holidays, compared to the same period before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to travel platforms and agencies.

This comes even as plane ticket prices to some Asian destinations, such as Japan and Taiwan, have decreased when compared to what they were in September.

Curbs on number of visitors at hospitals as Covid-19 cases rise

Visitor safe management measures at all hospital wards and residential care homes will be tightened for four weeks - Oct 14 to Nov 10 - as Covid-19 cases in the community rise.

The Ministry of Health said patients will be allowed only two pre-designated visitors, and only one of them can be at the bedside at any one time.

HK Court orders return of $99,500 to Singaporean scam victim

A Hong Kong judge ordered the return of $99,500 to a Singaporean phone fraud victim whose lost funds were traced to a Hong Kong bank account deposit.

Ms Roberta Teh, 52, had fallen prey to a man who had phoned her in April 2021, claiming to be a staff member of her phone service provider.

Extended remand for teen accused of father's murder

The teen accused of murdering his father in Yishun will be remanded for another week.

Sylesnar Seah Jie Kai, 19, is accused of murdering his father, Mr Eddie Seah Wee Teck, 47, on Oct 10, between the 4th and 5th floor of Block 653 Yishun Avenue 4, where they live.

The teen appeared in court via video link on Thursday.

The prosecution had applied for Sylesnar to be remanded further, saying that police investigations were only in their infancy.

American responsible for SQ bomb hoax denied bail

The 37-year-old who allegedly claimed there was a bomb on board an Singapore Airlines flight was denied bail on Thursday as he is deemed to pose a danger to the public.

On Sept 29, American man La Andy Hien Duc was charged with using threatening words and voluntarily causing hurt while travelling on board Singapore Airlines flight SQ33 from San Francisco to Singapore.

He allegedly shouted that there was a bomb on the plane.

3,000 BTO flats to be built in Dover Forest

Around 3,000 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats will be built in the eastern half of Dover Forest across three housing projects, with the first to be launched in November.

The first project will comprise 1,330 three-and four-room flats in housing blocks with staggered heights to maximise views of the nearby Ulu Pandan Canal and the Holland Grove landed estate beyond.