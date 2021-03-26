Aladdin wraps, kebabs and grills

Sandpiper Hotel Management, a family enterprise which runs the Sandpiper Hotel in Little India, has opened a food outlet called Aladdin. At the hotel's premises at Dunlop Street, it serves halal-certified kebabs, wraps and grilled meats.

"With the hotel business not doing well since last August because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we decided that we must look for other sources of revenue," said Mr Pankaj Pandit, a founder of the company. "We started making plans last year to launch an eatery and Aladdin opened on March 11 this year.

"The name is inspired by the famous tale of Aladdin from the Arabian Nights. Our chef is like the genie who conjures magical dishes."

He added that the venture is the brainchild of his son Himanshu Pandit, who studied hotel management in Switzerland and is a director in the company.

Aladdin offers wraps, salads, rice dishes, sides, pizzas and desserts which range in price from $3.50 to $21. These are made by experienced chef Charles Rozario.

"Our kebabs are crispy, crunchy and come customised," said Mr Pankaj. "Customers can choose the ingredients and the taste they want. 'We make it as you like it' is our tagline."

Aladdin has outdoor seating as well as take away and delivery options. "People can make online orders at http://aladdin-kebabs-wraps-grill.com/ and we can deliver anywhere on the island," said Mr Pankaj.

"They can also relax at our outdoor seating area and enjoy the preparations."

According to him, the venture is already quite popular and the group is planning to open similar Aladdin outlets at shopping malls in the city.

Aladdin is located at 63 Dunlop Street. The outlet is open from 11am to 10.30pm six days a week, with Monday off. Orders can be placed by calling 6291-2145.