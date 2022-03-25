Alcohol permitted after 10.30pm

Groups of up to 10 fully vaccinated people will be allowed to dine in at food and beverage (F&B) outlets, and the current 10.30pm cut-off for alcohol sale and consumption will be lifted from next Tuesday.

Additionally, live performances will be allowed to resume at all venues.

The screening of live broadcast programmes and recorded entertainment at F&B outlets can also start again.

The sweeping rule changes were announced on Thursday by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a national address and at a Covid-19 multi-ministry task force press conference that followed.

Group vocalisation activities, such as congregational singing and chanting; cheering by audiences, spectators and event participants; as well as singing in general settings such as schools, will be allowed as long as masks are worn throughout.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said at the press conference that the authorities were also looking into the safe resumption of nightlife businesses such as pubs, karaoke establishments and nightclubs.

"These are activities with much higher risks of transmission and where there are generally more difficulties complying with the prevailing SMMs in these settings, so the agencies are still looking into the resumption of these settings," he added.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Home Affairs will provide an update on the reopening of the sector in the coming weeks.

The Straits Times