Amateurs make Malayalam short film

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

The man who directed the documentary Malayalees As Building Blocks Of Singapore for the National Library Board in 2015 has produced his first short film.

Akale (Far Away) is a 26-minute venture in Malayalam by Mr Rajeshkumar Gopalakrishnan which tells the story of a lonely old man and his domestic helper.

"I am passionate about filmmaking and am part of a film forum to encourage independent filmmaking in Singapore," said the 45-year-old, who is a solutions architect working in the information and communication technologies domain.

"When we conceived this story at the film forum, I thought I should give it a try and direct and produce this film myself."

The wholly Singapore production involves first-timers, except for lead actor Jayaram Nair, who has acted in Malayalam movies such as Grahanam and House Of Orange Trees.

"Akale was totally conceived in the local context," said Mr Rajeshkumar, who is a founding member of the Singapore Kairalee Film Forum and adviser to the Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam, a non-profit organisation that promotes Indian culture and fine arts. "The thread was formed from different incidents in Singapore.

"Our forum members, all friends, meet up occasionally to discuss theatre productions and stories. One of my old friends in the group had a domestic helper who was hesitant to take her weekly day off. We found this interesting and developed the theme.

"The story we came up with is a mirror of our society. There is no Indian context to the film apart from the Malayalam language used. We employed it because most members of the team are comfortable with it."

The film also features Vandhana Ammancheri as the maid and Aparna Narayanan, Binoop Nair, Veena Unny, Riyaz Mo and Tanvi Binoop in other roles.

Mr Ajesh Kavalan, a cloud architect, did the photography, while the script was written by Mr M.K.V. Rajesh, a naval safety trainer. The associate director is Mr Rajith Mohan, a financial technology architect.

"This is a minimal budget film," explained Mr Rajeshkumar. "We only spent money on renting a place for shooting for a few days and for post-production work. We borrowed cameras, lenses and lights from our friends. Since it is a passion project, all the actors acted free of charge."

The film was shot during Covid-19 conditions in Singapore under strict safety protocols.

"It was a trying time for all of us," said Mr Rajeshkumar. "I am an IT professional and had to work long hours because of a lack of resources.

"I wanted to engage in something creative to de-stress. My friends also wanted to do the same. So we all decided to give the film project our best efforts."

Mr Rajeshkumar has been following independent filmmaking for a long time. He was a member of the Kazhcha Film Forum in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, which has produced award-winning films such as Oraalppokkam and Ozhivudivasathe Kali.

He was also instrumental in setting up the Singapore Kairalee Film Forum which has been supporting independent filmmakers like Kerala-based award-winning director Dr Bijukumar Damodaran, who made House Of Orange Trees.

"We used to do quality dramas in different genres regularly for Singapore Kairalee Kala Nilayam," said Mr Rajeshkumar. "Unfortunately, dramas are limited to a small group of people.

"I believe films have wider reach and longevity and are a good medium to tell different stories."

Akale will premiere on Feb 5 at The Projector on Beach Road.

"We plan to later screen it at different film festivals," said Mr Rajeshkumar. "This is not a commercial venture. All profits will be given to charity.

"We hope more people will join our forum and expect to do more such productions in future."

