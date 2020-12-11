Among first to get vaccinated in UK

While most are wondering when their turn will come, one Singaporean has already received his Covid-19 jab in a mass vaccination exercise.

Dr Martin Tan was among the first few to be inoculated in the United Kingdom.

The 27-year-old received the first of his two vaccine jabs on Wednesday in London, where he is a house officer doing his rotation in respiratory medicine.

He has been caring for Covid-19 patients at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead in London since August.

Dr Tan, who described himself as "still single, available and ready to mingle", received the injection - which is free under the UK's National Health Service - at the hospital where he works.

There is an electronic appointment system, he said, so there is no queue or crowds, to ensure social distancing.

Unlike Singapore, he said, the Covid-19 situation in Britain is not well-controlled. "We were having a second wave, which is putting a lot of pressure on the health service and on beds in the entire country, but it seems to be improving now."

So for him, getting the vaccine was a no-brainer.

He said: "The risks of getting Covid-19 and complications from it are significantly higher than those from the vaccine, based on the data produced."

The Straits Times