Analyst takes up beauty pageant challenge

The lone Indian among the 10 Miss World Singapore finalists this year is Niveda Jayashankar, an analyst at United Overseas Bank.

She joined the pageant after a friend suggested that she is capable of winning it and should give it a try.

"I read up about Miss World Singapore and the social causes it supports and was impressed," said the 22-year-old, who studied mechanical engineering at the Singapore University of Technology and Design. "It was my first time entering a beauty contest."

Creativity runs in Niveda's blood as her father Harichandra Jayashankar, an engineer, is a talented artist, while her mother Nannitha Menon, a project manager at KPMG, is a noted actor, who has performed in local plays and short films.

She learnt Carnatic music at a young age and sang with the CHIJ St Joseph's Convent School and Anderson Junior College choirs at local and international competitions.

Her younger sister Meghna, 19, is also a gifted Indian classical music singer and the pair have performed together at various community events.

"I have been on stage before. But my strengths are the way I am able to communicate and my eloquence," said Niveda. "I have never considered myself an exceptionally beautiful girl but I believe I carry myself well."

Her parents and YouTube tutorials have aided her preparations for the Miss World Singapore final rounds. "There are a few training sessions that the Miss World Singapore organisation provides such as public speaking and catwalk, but in the end YouTube is the way to go," she said.

Niveda will now have to showcase her talent at the preliminaries today and the grand finale on Oct 9. These will have different rounds, such as talent, ethnicity wear, sports wear and question and answer.

"I will have to perform my best during the Q & A, catwalk and talent rounds," she said. "I will also have to talk about an advocacy that I'm passionate about."

Niveda concedes that she will be nervous and needs to build up courage.

"I will be on national stage and it needs a different level of preparation," she said. "I have to work on my confidence and not to show nervousness."

She believes seeking professional training will not make a difference as it is her poise and how she carries herself that will win her the title.

"The way I present myself will be a big factor," she said. "I can speak and answer well as I have a different way of putting across words. If I am put in a spot, I usually excel. Being the only Indian will also win me a lot of support."

Judging will be done by an experienced panel from the beauty and fashion industry. Audience voting makes up 30 per cent of the total score.

If she wins, Niveda will champion the cause of providing free tuition to children from low-income families.

"Over the past year I have been volunteering with the group East Youths," she said. "I really believe many primary school students need support in terms of study space, tuition and books. I aim to advocate their cause and get funds to support them."

The Miss World Singapore show will be streamed live on hyperlink.tv from 7pm on Oct 1 and 7pm from Oct 9. People can buy tickets to this virtual live event through the same website.

All the funds raised will go to a good charitable cause decided by the winner.

