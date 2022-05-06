Passenger volume at Changi Airport doubled in April

Passenger traffic at Changi Airport more than doubled in April from the previous month, approaching 40 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran on Wednesday.

This comes a month after Singapore reopened its borders fully to travellers vaccinated against Covid-19. In contrast, passenger movements at Changi in March reached just 18 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels.

Archbishop apologises after Catholic member is jailed for sex acts on teens

Archbishop William Goh, the leader of Singapore's Catholic Church, on Thursday apologised to the Catholic community over the crimes committed by a member of the religious order of the Catholic faith.

Earlier on Thursday, a man was jailed for five years for committing unlawful sexual acts with two teenage boys.

In a letter on the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore website, Archbishop Goh said he was sorry for the man's offences and asked for the incident to be a wake-up call for the Catholic community.

Grant for building facilities to promote running, cycling to work expanded

A grant that helps workplaces build facilities to encourage people to walk, run or cycle to work was expanded on Thursday to include retail developments within 400m of MRT stations.

The Active Commute Grant, introduced by the Land Transport Authority in 2017, supports workplaces to build facilities such as showers, changing rooms and lockers.

Such amenities are key in encouraging "active commutes" - walking, running or cycling to work, the authority said.

Man who rode motorcycle in the nude ordered to undergo treatment

A man who was found naked in public places and spotted riding a motorcycle in the nude was on Thursday given a mandatory treatment order for two years.

This means Yeo Qi Wei, 25, will undergo treatment for his mental condition in lieu of jail time. In an earlier proceeding, the court heard that Yeo was diagnosed with bipolar affective disorder.

Bay East Garden to open in 2027

Come 2027, a new garden will open alongside the Founders' Memorial in Marina East, with recreational spaces offering city skyline views, wetlands and a trail tracing Singapore's greening efforts. The 30.38ha Bay East Garden is slightly bigger than half of the existing 54ha Bay South Garden, home to Gardens by the Bay's Supertrees and domed conservatories.

The new garden will be the second of three gardens that form Gardens by the Bay to be completed. An MRT station there will open in tandem with the memorial.

Scammers dupe undergrad into faking bruises, tying himself in kidnapping bid

They claimed to be officials from China warning him of a scheme to kidnap him and his family members.

To thwart the fictitious kidnappers, the scammers told the 21-year-old Chinese national to go to a residential unit and take a picture and video of himself tied up with make-up on to make it seem as though he had been bruised. The picture and video were sent to his parents in China on April 26 to try to get a ransom of 1 million yuan ($208,000).

But a relative here filed a missing person report for Sam (not his real name), and he was found safe and well by the police at Jewel Changi Airport before the money was transferred.