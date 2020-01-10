Art fest features 70-metre mural

Peacocks form the main images in the 70-metre artwork titled Mayura which features on the wall of the Aqueen Heritage Hotel at Belilios Lane. PHOTO: DESMOND FOO

VENGADESHWARAN SUBRAMANIAM

Graffiti buffs are in for a treat with memorable murals popping up in Little India. Artists have decked up the place for the popular arts festival ARTWALK Little India beginning this weekend.

The longest mural this time is a 70-metre artwork titled Mayura, created on the wall of Aqueen Heritage Hotel at 22 Belilios Lane. It has green, blue and pink peacocks strutting among a burst of colours. The peacock symbolises the cycle of time in Hindu scriptures.

The artwork was executed by veteran local street artist Muhammad Taufiq Rosle, known in the art circles as Boon. He was helped in the conceptualisation process by South American artist Jaba, who created his own artwork called Future Reminiscence on the wall of UltraSuperNew Singapore at 109 Rowell Road. The artwork intertwined UFOs and skyscrapers with scenes from Indian heritage such as temples.

These are among the seven new murals and art installations for Artwalk 2020, organised by Lasalle College of the Arts and Singapore Tourism Board and supported by the Little India Shopkeepers & Heritage Association (LISHA).

"People say that the back lanes of Little India don't look good. So, when such artworks are installed, shopkeepers have to keep their back lanes clean. It also adds beauty to the area and acts as a tourist attraction," said LISHA chairman Rajkumar Chandra.

The theme for this year's Artwalk is "Passage of Time" which aims to intertwine modern lifestyle with the heritage and culture of Little India, said the creative director Milenko Prvacki. The festival, which will be held over two weekends, Jan 10 and 11 and Jan 17 and 18, will include interdisciplinary performances.

A highlight is Nakshatra: The Lunar Mission by master storyteller Kamini Ramachandran and musician Raghavendar Rajasekaran. It narrates the journey of the stars and how Indian festivals and special occasions are influenced by the stars.

Workshops on "Kalari" (Kerala martial art form), "Rituranga" (Odissi dance) and "Bolly Dazz" (zumba workout) will be held at the newly-built Tekka Place.

Sunaina Bhalla's art installation The Healing Wall - You Are What You Eat - at 5 Dunlop Street incorporates selected Indian herbs. These were used in ancient healing methods.

"Healing spices and herbs are ancient and part of my culture and heritage," said Ms Bhalla. "As the world gets more technologically advanced, it is getting further away from nature, which is being misused by our need to constantly re-invent ourselves."

This year's Artwalk has been organised by 11 Lasalle students who worked on the project since August.

"Little India is very rich in history and culture. Artwork aims to show how the area has evolved over time," said arts management student T. Sangitha. We can see that from the concepts behind the murals and performing arts. "We hope this will help people understand that Little India offers more than just eating and shopping. It has so much heritage."

Visitors at the festival have grown from 74,000 in 2015 to over 260,000 last year.

svenga@sph.com.sg