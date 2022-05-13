Asean poised for disruptions

Hawkers and micro-enterprises have gone digital, showing how digital skills are now foundation to many jobs. PHOTO: ST FILE

Asean is in a good position to contribute to and benefit from major shifts affecting the future of work, such as green transition, digitisation and resilience of supply chains, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

"The future of work is intrinsically linked to the future economy," he added, speaking virtually at the hybrid HR Tech Festival Asia 2022 and the opening of the Asean Future of Work Conference on Thursday.

For instance, South-east Asia can be alternative bases for advanced manufacturing to strengthen supply chain resilience. Its blue carbon stock also has potential to create nature-based solutions for carbon removal.

DPM Heng also mentioned the need for countries to ride the next skills wave to take advantage of these new business opportunities. While computer science and digital skills are part of the first wave, the next wave comprises green skills.

"In the past decade, the digital wave came upon us in a big way. The digital economy is now a key engine of growth," he said, adding that numerous digital tech companies have emerged, creating good jobs, some of which were previously unheard of.

Countries should now seize the emerging green wave, said DPM Heng.

"Sustainability is an emerging engine of growth that is taking on greater momentum, and much more still needs to be done before countries can meet their net zero goals."

Just like digital literacy, green literacy may become a foundation skill for jobs of the future, with more green-collar jobs being created in more mature fields such as sustainable finance and solar management. There are also green-collar jobs being created in emerging areas such as hydrogen and tidewater architecture.

Green skills will continue to be defined and developed in the coming years, said DPM Heng, and it may be some time before a wider range of training pathways and appropriate salary premiums settle.

To ride the different industry waves, stakeholders like companies, workers and governments need to work in collaboration, he added.

The workforce will also need to collectively adapt to the changing construct of work, with evolving social norms and preferences of workers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While flexible workplaces are here to stay, arriving at a hybrid work environment will require supervisors to ensure business outcomes are not compromised and that such arrangements are not abused, said DPM Heng.

"To transition well, there needs to be mutual understanding, some give and take between employers and workers. The shift towards greater flexible work arrangements will take time, and some iteration."

Protection and social security will also have to be improved for platform workers, which have increased significantly due to the boom in e-commerce and food delivery.

For young jobseekers, career guidance has to be strengthened, said DPM Heng. "We will need to help them look beyond the more attractive take-home pay in the near term, and explore other pathways that can better nurture their skills and provide better livelihoods in the longer term."

