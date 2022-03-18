Asian Civilisations Museum breathes new life into Sikh art showcase

The display of Sikh art at the Asian Civilisations Museum. PHOTO: ACM

Singapore's Sikh community and the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) on Tuesday unveiled a refreshed display of Sikh art. The permanent showcase at the ACM's Level 2 is dedicated to the theme of Faith and Belief.

The latest collaboration between ACM and diverse multicultural and multi-ethnic communities is testament to the Sikh community's significance in the larger social fabric of Singapore.

Launched ahead of the ACM's 25th anniversary next month, the showcase hopes to inspire appreciation of Asian art and art history. It underscores the idea of the museum as a safe space to discover works of art of all faiths and belief systems in Singapore.

The refreshed Sikh display introduces objects that are representative of the Sikh people and their stories.

These include a stately 19th-century painting of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Acquired through donations from the Singapore Sikh community, the painting is a timely addition following the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur last year.

Visitors will also be enchanted by a silver ornament that was probably used to hang over the Sikh holy scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, as well as a magnificent quoit (chakkar in Punjabi), a Sikh weapon that was probably used only ceremonially.

The permanent showcase is a result of the ACM's collaboration with the Sikh community since 2018.

The Sikh community will also launch a new 24-episode docuseries - Allegory, A Tapestry of Guru Nanak's Travels - by Singaporean film directors Amardeep Singh and Vininder Kaur.

The docuseries chronicles the vast expanse of the places visited by Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and founder of the religion, during his lifetime over 550 years ago.

It includes sites in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Tibet.

The docuseries is available for viewing at TheGuruNanak.com.

