Award for app that connects students

The MILCA (Most Innovative Low-Cost Automation) award, conferred by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), recognises innovative ideas and concepts in technology.

It recognises the business potential of proposed projects and serves to develop the desired skill sets among the future workforce in the digital era.

The final event at MILCA award 2022 saw 65 presentations from students, institutions and researchers.

Team Global Indian International School, comprising leader Pratyush Bansal and teammates Praneeth Suresh, Prakamya Singh and Rahul Rajkumar, won the platinum award in the Student Category (Smart Services) for building an app called UniC (University Connect).

The app helps new students connect with existing students and alumni, and settle down in a school smoothly.

It also enables students to seek guidance from seniors while finding part-time jobs.

The platform provides other services, too, like bringing students around the world together and helping them fight issues such as loneliness while being away from home.

The creators are aiming to initially deploy the app in Singapore, where nearly 24,000 students are studying overseas.

They believe the app will be beneficial for universities and institutions as well.

from Global Indian International School