Awards for doing their best

One of the award winners. PHOTOS: GIIS

SIDDHANTH SUBRAMANIAN, 8A CLSP, GIIS

The Global School Awards took place recently at the GIIS East Coast Campus.

Despite the disruptions caused by Covid-19, the event was organised impeccably by our teachers.

Our principal C.V.K. Sastry and Global Schools Foundation director Rathin Khandhadia delivered inspiring speeches.

The award presentation saw numerous trophies being handed out.

There were awards for co-curricular proficiency, sports excellence and exemplary performance in specific subjects.

Some students won multiple awards.

The ceremony ended with the presentation of the coveted All-Rounder trophy to two students who did extremely well in academics, sports and co-curricular activities.

The event was live-streamed on Facebook for hundreds of proud parents and grandparents to watch.