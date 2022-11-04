Awards for showcasing digital proficiency

Four Global Indian International School (GIIS) SMART Campus secondary students won awards for showcasing their digital proficiency and skills at the ICDL Digital Challenge 2022.

More than 1,000 secondary and tertiary students across the Asia-Pacific region - China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam - took part in the challenge.

The competitors exhibited their knowledge and expertise on emerging technologies, data analytics, design and the use of office application tools.

Students from the GIIS SMART Campus participated in the Emerging Technology Track category and won three gold medals and a bronze.

Shlok Rajneesh Rana (IGCSE 9), Umair Malik (IGCSE 9) and Siya Arora (IBDP Year 2) took the top prize.

Serena Sodhani (IGCSE 9) came in third.

The event provided the students with a platform to elevate their knowledge, equipping them with practical digital skills required for various professions in the future.

from Global Indian International School