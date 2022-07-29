Ayantika bags Diana Award

GIIS SMART Campus IBDP Year II student Atyantika Mookherjee (above) won the prestigious Diana Award for 2022.

She bagged it for her project Red Lotus, which advocates sustainable menstruation.

Diana Award was established in 1999 in memory of Britain's Princess Diana and is awarded to young change-makers around the globe between the ages nine and 25 years for their contribution towards humanitarian work and bringing positive changes to society.

Atyantika came up with the concept of "Main" (Hindi for Me) - packs of biodegradable envelopes which encourage environment and people-friendly menstrual waste disposal.

So far, more than 4,000 such disposable packs have been distributed across 10 states in India.

The Red Lotus initiative has been nominated for India's Pradhan Mantri Bal Shakti Puraskar.

Atyantika has also authored her first book, My Islamabad Story, in which she narrates her experience of living in Pakistan.

From Global Indian International School