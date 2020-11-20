Ayurveda in integrative healthcare

Ayurveda Day was celebrated in Singapore on Nov 13 with Arth - Art of Health organising an online event titled "Ayurveda from the Lens of Modern Medicine and its Role in a Post-Covid World" jointly with the High Commission of India and Ayurvedic Practitioners' Association of Singapore.

The 11/2-hour session saw Greek Ayurveda expert Dr Nikolaos Kostopoulos explain the science of Ayurveda from the perspective of modern medicine, while London-based Dr Asvin Barot detailed how it can be integrated in current lifestyles.

Dr P. Rammanohar and Dr Ramesh Varier from India shared unique insights about the role of Ayurveda in the post-Covid-19 world and Dr R.N. Indushekhar gave an overview of the practice of Ayurveda in Singapore.

"One resounding message from all quarters was that integrative medicine is the future of healthcare," said Ms Ritika Patni, founder of Arth - Art of Health and the event host.

"It was reiterated that in a world where the benefits of the ancient practice of yoga are as celebrated as novel technological innovations in modern medicine, Ayurveda is in an extraordinary position to usher in a new era of integrative approach to well-being."

Chief guest P. Kumaran, India's High Commissioner to Singapore, highlighted the Indian government's efforts to standardise and institute an evidence-based approach to Ayurveda.

He acknowledged the recognition of Ayurveda in countries such as Switzerland, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates and Mauritius and discussed the history of Ayurveda in Singapore and its vibrant growth over the years.

Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to Singapore Shashikala Premawardhane and Switzerland's Ambassador Fabrice Filliez were the guests of honour.

"Sri Lanka and Switzerland have formally recognised Ayurveda in their healthcare systems. The support from the dignitaries of both the countries showed a sense of solidarity for the global recognition of Ayurveda," said Ms Patni.

As part of the global Ayurveda Day initiative, Arth also collaborated with India Foundation's Centre for Public Diplomacy and Soft Power to launch the World Ayurveda Podcast which features fascinating conversations with global ambassadors of Ayurveda.

Season 1 has 15 episodes where Ms Patni and Mr Sudarshan Ramabadran talk to renowned Ayurveda doctors like Dr Vasant Lad, entrepreneurs like Mr Sebastian Pole, founder of UK company Pukka Herbs, and policy-makers like Amarjit Bhamra of Britain's All Party Parliamentary Group on Indian Traditional Sciences.

Ayurveda Day celebrations in more than 75 countries this year coincided with the news of the institution of the World Health Organisation's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in India in partnership with the Indian government.

The day also saw Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicate two future-ready Ayurveda institutions to the nation - the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and the National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR