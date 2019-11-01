Ayurveda set to become global treatment of choice

India's High Commssioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf lighting the lamp along with Guest of Honour Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim (left) and Special Guest Dr K.G. Raveendran. PHOTO: ARTH

Ayurveda, the ancient Indian science of health and wellness, is poised to complement yoga as a physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing solution and become the global community's treatment of choice for chronic diseases.

This was the observation made by several noted speakers at the Ayurveda Day celebrations in Singapore at the Tanglin Club Auditorium on Oct 25.

Ayurveda Day was held in more than 35 countries at the initiative of the India Foundation's Centre for Soft Power with support from India's Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

The day, aimed at promoting the United Nations-World Health Organisation Sustainable Development Goal 3 (ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing for all at all ages), coincides with the birth anniversary of Dhanwantari - the lord of Ayurveda.

The Ayurveda Day celebrations in Singapore were led by ArtH (Art of Health and Ayurveda Practitioners' Association of Singapore) with support from the High Commission of India. The evening started with an introduction by Ms Ritika Patni, founder of ArtH, which was followed by lamp-lighting by Chief Guest Jawed Ashraf, India's High Commissioner to Singapore, Guest of Honour Dr Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Social and Family Development, Ministry of Education, and Special Guest Dr K.G. Raveendran, renowned Ayurveda specialist from India.

In his welcome address, Mr Ashraf noted the important role Ayurveda plays in not just curative but also preventive healthcare. He emphasised that in the light of the world's ageing population, rising cost of healthcare, increasing incidence of multiple morbidity diseases and growing need for sustainability, Ayurveda has a unique role to play.

Dr Raveendran delivered the keynote address on the Future of Ayurveda. Dr V.P. Nair, senior cardiologist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, spoke about the relevance of Ayurveda in cardiology and Dr S.S. Sathappan, orthopaedic surgeon at Farrer Park Hospital, highlighted the benefits of Ayurvedic herbs and therapy.

Dr Varsha Santosh moderated an interactive session where members of the audience, numbering more than 250, asked a panel of doctors questions about Ayurveda, including how it can help deal with stress.

The event, which was attended by Japanese Ambassador Jun Yamazaki, Chilean Ambassador James Sinclair and Nigerian High Commissioner Akinremi Alade Bolaji, concluded with a pledge to follow the principles of Ayurveda for a healthier life.