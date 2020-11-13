Back on his feet after frightening fall

V. K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Deepavali has brought joy to Mr Sreeram Madhu, who is recovering from a major brain surgery.

The 23-year-old, an associate engineer in a semiconductor manufacturing company in Tampines, is looking forward to spending quality time with his friends after he was hospitalised for nearly three weeks and spent another two weeks at home in bed.

"It was the most difficult moment in my life," said Mr Sreeram, a Singapore Permanent Resident. "I was helpless most of the time and have to thank my fiends and cousin for taking care of me."

Mr Sreeram's ordeal began on Aug 31 when he accidentally fell in the toilet in his apartment, which he shares with five friends, at Woodlands around 11.30am. "I had a night shift but was fully alert when I went to the toilet. Then all I remember is falling," he said.

His flatmate Dhinesh Rajendran said that he saw Mr Sreeram staggering into the living room and collapsing. "Our housemate Joseph Joel and I placed him on a sofa and tried to revive him. But his condition worsened," said Mr Dhinesh.

"He was making some noise, but he could not breathe and developed fits. We were scared."

The pair called for an ambulance and Mr Sreeram was taken to Farrer Park Hospital 40 minutes later.

"At one stage, he completely stopped breathing," said Mr Dhinesh. "He was frothing at the mouth and had bitten his tongue. We applied CPR and managed to revive him."

Doctors at Farrer Park Hospital diagnosed that Mr Sreeram had bleeding in his brain. They decided to remove the blood clot immediately. A major surgery later, which involved removing parts of the skull, Mr Sreeram was placed in a ventilator for a week. In all, he stayed in the hospital for 18 days.

Subsequently, he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he was put under observation and given treatment for two days. The doctors then suggested that he could undergo bed rest at home.

"I don't remember anything until I woke up from sedation after my surgery a week later," said Mr Sreeram. "There was pain but it was bearable.

"What made it unbearable was that the Covid-19 situation made it difficult for my friends and cousin to visit me regularly. It was mostly a lonely battle in hospital."

Mr Sreeram's cousin Anandhu Suresh said it was depressing to see Mr Sreeram after surgery in hospital. "He had tubes inserted in his mouth and could barely speak. However, we are all happy now that he has recovered."

Mr Sreeram returned to work on Oct 28. He will have to undergo another surgery soon to fix his skull. "I'm back to being normal," he said. "But I am cautious. I'm not celebrating Deepavali in any elaborate manner."

santosh@sph.com.sg