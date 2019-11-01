Banking on a sustainable and inclusive future

What will our children inherit? How do we ensure that our children have a greener future?

Climate change actions have recently got an additional boost with the youth movement.

More than ever before, it is globally recognised as a critical issue that requires a collective solution that cuts across nations, generations and most importantly economies.

We recently saw unprecedented participation and global response inspired by the Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg. But we are also seeing some exceptional practical initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region like the one started by the Bali-based sisters Melati and Isabel Wijsen, the 2018 CNN Heroes Young Wonders Award winners, who founded Bye Bye Plastic Bags while in school and which has since driven a global movement.

Failure to integrate environmental factors into futureproofing economies puts the interests of governments, financial institutions and their investors at unnecessary risk. What most people fail to see is how much financial institutions can influence sustainability.

Would it not make common business sense to make investments in asset classes that we know are not depleting resources and will survive the test of time? Financial institutions globally and especially the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) are taking huge steps to address the issue.

The best way forward would be for the industry to come together and build a collective approach. MAS is promoting the sustainability message across the financial sector - making it a key consideration in decision-making processes, promoting industry standards and practices, developing the green bond market in Singapore and driving collaboration with local and international industry and regulatory stakeholders.

The inspirational leadership of Managing Director Ravi Menon and Chief Fintech Officer Sopnendu Mohanty is driving these efforts.

While financial institutions play a huge role in promoting the message around sustainability, there is also the pressing concern of unequal access to basic financial services.

One-third of the global adult population remains unbanked and are unable to participate in the mainstream economy. That not only impacts the individuals but also means a significant part of the adult population falls outside the addressable market for businesses.

There is a significant push towards providing greater financial accessibility to individuals and businesses. The initiatives come from all levels - it starts at the World Bank and not only involves emerging economies like India but also mature economies like Singapore, where MAS aims to impact the greater economy outside Singapore.

APIX, a not-for-profit entity that was jointly formed by MAS, the World Bank Group's International Finance Corporation and the Asean Bankers' Association and launched at last year's Fintech Festival in Singapore shows how MAS is collaborating with global and regional bodies to fuel innovation and financial inclusion.

Digital Bank Licences is another example of how Singapore can lead the region by example - while how it is used in Singapore is different, the technology can definitely be used to increase banking penetration in emerging economies.

Another example of effective financial inclusion is the JAM (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile) initiative by the Indian government which has helped drive significant uptake in financial services across the under-served and most-impoverished sections of the society. It allows the government to create a transparent mechanism to offer disintermediated subsidy payouts to a formerly unserved segment.

But is it perfect? Probably not. But it is a great start and let us not let perfect get in the way of better.

A world record was set in August 2014 in India with the opening of over 18 million bank accounts from an unserved segment of the society within a week.

The wonderful new paradigm that is the digital economy allows us to cut across all segments. I strongly believe technology and its advancements - including fintech - has immense potential to create a more sustainable and inclusive future for the world.

It requires setting great examples via leadership from the tech world.

Some of the best examples of technology implementations benefiting society have been collective leadership efforts driven by visionary leaders - Unique Identification Authority of India, which was led by Mr Nandan Nilekani, chairman and co-founder, Infosys, and the several fintech initiatives in Singapore impacting both the mature and the emerging worlds led by Mr Mohanty.

Technology will reshape this world - and emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence guided by timely and appropriate regulation will hopefully be able to provide financial services to all in a way that is seen as responsible and sustainable.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Amit Gupta is CEO and founder at Ecosystm, a disruptive technology research and advisory firm.