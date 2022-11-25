Bed, manpower crunch in private hospitals

Private hospitals are experiencing a shortage of beds, similar to the situation plaguing hospitals in the public sector.

Some also lack the manpower to keep all the operating theatres open, leading to patients who need surgery having to wait for a longer time.

Public hospitals have been facing a massive shortage of ward beds for months.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung recently said the situation had improved and that Singapore would be hiring 4,000 new nurses by the end of this year.

Gig workers to get injury coverage

CPF payments Compensation for workplace injuries and Central Provident Fund (CPF) payments are on the cards for cabbies, private-hire car drivers and freelance delivery workers who use apps.

In a major move to uplift more than 73,000 platform workers, companies that hire them will have to provide standardised insurance protection for those who get hurt during working hours. As for CPF payments, they will be made compulsory for those only below 30 years old. For everyone else, there is a choice to opt in or not.

The new policies will kick in in the latter half of 2024 at the earliest.

Singapore's 2023 GDP growth expected to slow to 0.5%-2.5%

Economic growth in Singapore will ease next year as weakening global demand will weigh down export-driven sectors, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Wednesday.

The Singapore economy is expected to grow by 0.5-2.5 per cent in 2023, MTI said in its first forecast for the new year.

The ministry also narrowed the gross domestic product (GDP) growth projection for this year, saying Singapore may achieve GDP growth of around 3.5 per cent - a notable decline from the 7.6 per cent growth in 2021.

Australian schoolgirls nabbed for shoplifting return home, given conditional warning

The six Australian schoolgirls who were arrested after allegedly shoplifting from Orchard Road stores have returned home, according to Australian media reports.

The Singapore police on Wednesday said that in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, they "administered a 12-month conditional warning to three of the teenagers and a stern warning to the other three".

Australian media reports said the girls, who were in Singapore for a netball competition, were suspected of stealing lingerie from a Victoria's Secret store, as well as a pair of Crocs footwear.

Jail for CNB officer who conspired to tamper with drug abuser's urine sample

A Central Narcotics Bureau officer and his former colleague at the agency were given jail sentences on Thursday after they worked together to tamper with the urine sample of a drug abuser in 2018.

Abdul Rahman Kadir, 46, was sentenced to two years' jail while Muhammad Zuhairi Zainuri, 34, was sentenced to one year and 10 months' jail. The men used the urine sample of a third officer to pass off as the abuser's for a drug test.

The third officer, Mohamed Hafiz Lan, then 41, was sentenced to 18 months' jail in August 2020.

Taiwanese father-daughter fugitives caught

A father-daughter pair from Taiwan, who were on the run from the United States authorities for 20 years, have been found and arrested in Singapore.

Voni Chen, 57, and her father Richard Chen, 87, were convicted in 2001 of mail fraud, after they secured a US$5 million (S$6.9 million) loan from a credit company using false invoices.

Richard was a principal while his daughter was the president of Golden Pacific Manufacturing, a company that made and sold plastic bags.