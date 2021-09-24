Beware the pitfalls of economic racism

ASAD LATIF

The marathon debate in Parliament this month, on a motion filed by Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai, impresses on Singaporeans the need to be aware of the perils of giving economic issues a racial dimension.

The motion states: "That this Parliament calls upon the Government to take urgent and concrete action to address the widespread anxiety among Singaporeans on jobs and livelihood caused by the Foreign Talent Policy and the 'movement of natural persons' provisions in some free trade agreements like the (Singapore-India) Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (Ceca)."

Fair enough. An opposition party enjoys the right - and, indeed, is under the responsibility - to question Government policies.

There is no doubt that many Singaporeans feel threatened on the job market by the presence of foreigners, particularly at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has contracted economic space globally.

Mr Leong and his party were right in raising this issue in Parliament, the highest political forum of the land.

However, there is a difference between questioning a policy (the foreign talent policy in this case) on economic grounds and objecting to it on grounds of nationality and ethnicity.

Although the PSP's motion did mention "some free trade agreements like" Ceca, it is clear that the thrust of its interrogation of the Government lay in its opposition to that agreement.

My colleague Grace Ho wrote illuminatingly in The Straits Times that "Mr Leong insisted his party's motion did not single out" Ceca and that there were "no racial undertones to the PSP's approach.

This is disingenuous... Why then did Mr Leong refer to Ceca on multiple occasions and not, say, Singapore's free trade agreements (FTAs) with Australia, the US or China, each of which shares similar clauses?

Mr Leong mentioned these other trade pacts only after much wrangling by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam". Precisely. It appears that Ceca, and not those other agreements, is the target of the PSP's ire.

Had it been otherwise, FTAs in general would have been questioned for their (apparently) deleterious effects on Singaporean workers, not just a particular agreement with a particular country involving foreigners of a particular nationality.

This is what is troubling. To reiterate a point I made earlier, the opposition owes its place in Parliament to its right and responsibility to pose uncomfortable questions to the Government.

A pliant opposition is worse than no opposition because it preserves the veneer of parliamentary legitimacy while leaving real issues festering outside the House.

However, the problem occurs when the opposition, wittingly or unwittingly, frames issues in a way that could divide public opinion along ethnic (or other fault) lines without resolving the economic crux of those issues, which should be open to rational solutions.

If FTAs are bad for Singapore, so are they. If Ceca is a special kind of FTA that has allowed Indian professionals to flood Singapore (in a way that other nationals have not), then Ceca is very bad. If the government of a multiracial but overwhelmingly Chinese nation is embracing foreign Indians to the detriment of the Chinese within, then it is very very bad (apart from being electorally insane).

But if FTAs are not necessarily harmful, if Ceca has not precipitated the unregulated entry of Indian nationals into the Singapore job market, and if the Government's economic policies are trying to benefit Singaporeans across the board (including the majority Chinese), then singling out Indian nationals in order to make a vague point about foreigners in general cannot but smack of economic racism, intentional or otherwise, politically expedient or not.

For the record, Mr Leong said: "I hereby state categorically that (the) PSP is against linking the public discourse on Ceca to racism."

However, the problem lies in the ethnicised controversies that the party is generating.

I am worried for Singapore. Consider this angle. Politicians, whether in the government or in the opposition, create agendas for wider public thought, discourse and action through their choice of the issues they highlight, the rational perspectives in which they embed those issues and the emotive undertones with which they imbue them.

Politicians set the terms of engagement into which citizens fit themselves, by and large. When the political agenda setting moves into dangerous territory, society follows. Some call this phenomenon a "speech act".

Political speech invokes physical acts on the ground as citizens seize on words from high above to decide how they should behave towards their fellow citizens.

For all its faults (as its critics find) and for all its achievements (as supporters applaud), the governance of Singapore since 1959 has not used race and religion to win votes by dividing Singaporeans.

Instead, the effort by and large has always been to unite Singaporeans, irrespective of their ethnic provenance.

That is why the race and religious riots of yesteryear are consigned to the history books of today.

That is why the rise of terrorism in the Middle East, or the plight of minorities elsewhere in Asia, or the rise of identity politics in the West has not been able to subvert the rationale of Singapore as a secular multiracial state in which citizens can be themselves without preventing other citizens from being themselves.

Speech acts by government leaders and by a responsible opposition have been key to the preservation of an island city state.

For this situation to last, economics and politics must not be racialised so that benefits accruing to one community are seen to automatically mean a loss to another.

If economics in Singapore is stigmatised in Indian terms, meaning the influx of Indian nationals, it will only be a matter of time before Indian Singaporeans are despatched to the unwanted ranks of economic Others (although Indian Singaporeans obviously are far more Singaporean than Indian because, otherwise, they would not be here but in India).

This is not the time to ethnicise economics in Singapore (if ever there was). Covid-19 bears no nationality, carries no state flag, speaks no particular language and practises no particular religion. Whether in the opposition or in the Government, it behoves all political parties and their leaders to draw Singaporeans together against common threats.

asad@sph.com.sg

Asad Latif is an editorial writer for The Straits Times