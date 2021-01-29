Classical dancer makes history

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

The repertoire was challenging.

It had difficult shabdam, varnam, padam, javali and thillana - key elements in the Indian classical dance form bharatanatyam.

But, more importantly, the artiste had to show expressions of love for the lord tellingly during the arangetram (debut on stage) as the theme was Mohamana: The Love Within.

Budding dancer Soo Mei Fei executed the rhythmic pieces flawlessly at the Goodman Arts Centre Black Box on Tuesday.

"The performance was not a debut but that of a professional dancer," said veteran local dancer and choreographer V. Balakrishnan. "I have no words to express the standard and quality of Mei Fei's performance from the first piece itself. She has a very bright future."

The two-hour effort created history as the 23-year-old became the first female Singaporean Chinese to perform a full-fledged bharatanatyam recital on stage.

Before her, Singaporeans Richard Tan, who studied at the famous Kalakshetra dance school in Chennai, in the 1960s and Sonny Lim, who is assistant director, arts and culture at Temasek Polytechnic, in the 1990s had mastered the intricacies of bharatanatyam - according to the book Kala Manjari: 50 Years Of Indian Classical Music And Dance in Singapore.

"I was nervous before going up on stage despite all the preparation," Mei Fei told tabla! "Whether you are Chinese or Indian, arangetram is one of the biggest events in your dancing career and you are anxious to do well.

"But I wanted to enjoy my performance and let everything go. Dance is for everyone and I wanted to do it well so that everyone could enjoy."

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, fewer than 50 people were at Goodman Arts Centre to watch her arangetram. Among them were her parents and other family members, Indian classical dance experts like Mr Balakrishnan and her proud teacher Mohanapriyan Thavarajah, who is the principal dancer, resident choreographer and member of the dance faculty at Apsaras Arts.

"Mei Fei showed so much passion for bharatanatyam that I took it as a challenge to teach her the nuances," said Mr Mohanapriyan. "Her origin does not matter. All that is needed is a strong physique and good soul to understand the technique.

"She really works hard. She shows commitment and determination which are necessary to become proficient."

Mei Fei, who joined Apasaras in 2015, has been training under Mr Mohanapriyan for the past four years. She was taught the basics by Mrs Vijaya Nadesan, the academy's principal, and the late Ms Neila Sathyalingam, one of its founders.

In fact, it was Mrs Nadesan who encouraged her to pursue bharatanatyam seriously.

"One day during Secondary 1 at National Junior College, my classmates and I saw a poster outside a classroom which said 'Indian dance try-out'," said Mei Fei.

"There were 15 of us, mostly non-Indians, and we decided to join as we thought it would be Bollywood.

"Soon Vijaya akka, who was the instructor, made it clear that we had to learn Indian classical dance. We were disappointed but continued."

The group performed at the Singapore Youth Festival in 2011, 2013 and 2015. Then came the crunch: They were graduating and had to decide if they wanted to continue learning Indian dance.

"One day, while I was in the car with Vijaya akka, I asked her if I could learn dance at Apsaras," said Mei Fei. "I was insecure and a bit worried because I was 17 and most students learn bharatanatyam at a very young age. I felt I was already old. But she reassured me and told me that I could try out at the academy."

She recalled that for her first class, under Mrs Sathyalingam, she turned up in a T-shirt and trousers.

"Neila mami was nice," said Mei Fei. "She said I have potential and encouraged me to attend classes regularly."

Mei Fei immediately bought a dance sari and kurta and began to follow her passion religiously.

"My class was for about two hours from 9am but I would stay back for every other class until everyone left at 4pm," she said.

"I would simply sit and watch what the seniors were doing.

"I always enjoyed the learning process. Mami was kind enough to let me sit through all the classes. She had immense faith in me that I can do it."

The learning process was in the beginning difficult for Mei Fei because the lyrics and text sounded foreign. "I went online to translate the Tamil and Telugu words into English but it didn't really work," she said.

"I soon realised that I could grasp the situation better if the teacher explained it with simple gestures. For example, I now know how to express karuna (compassion). I didn't learn it from Google translation. I know the feeling because Mohanapriyan anna showed me what it is all about.

"Similarly, I have learnt other expressions. I have been blessed with teachers who will do everything to make me understand. They will explain and explain."

Mei Fei, who did a degree in arts from Lasalle College of the Arts, has been part of large Apsaras productions, like Anjaneyam in 2017, but it is as a solo artiste that she wants to shine.

"I have so much to catch up on, I was late to the game," she said.

"Large shows have taught me about rhythmic patterns but I want to learn more. I have recently gone in depth into learning abhinaya (art of expression). I have understood that by 'opening my heart' I can learn a lot."

She has also been getting tips from experienced India-based dancers Priyadarsini Govind, Rama Vaidyanathan, Lavanya Anand and Bragha Bessell, who come to Singapore to teach during the Dance India Asia Pacific, an annual dance education programme organised by Apsaras.

Mei Fei, who is working as a teacher at a children's enrichment centre, practices bharatanatyam for at least 11 hours over four days every week. She also does body conditioning and pilates. But she is not yet sure if she will take it up full-time.

She is encouraged when people see her taking the train to her home in Punggol dressed in her dancing outfit and tell her that it is "very nice to see someone non-Indian appreciating Indian culture".

"I'm blessed to learn bharatanatyam," she said. "It's such a beautiful art. It's not been an easy journey but it has been extremely fulfilling. I want to train more."

If she wants to do bharatanatyam full-time, she will have the support of her parents and Apsaras.

"She took up a number of CCAs when she was in school but it was Indian dance that captured her interest the most," said her father, Mr Soo Peck Seng, 59, a manager in a company.

"I have seen her improving over the years but today, watching her perform at the arangetram, was the ultimate. She has never been better than this. We are very proud of her."

Mei Fei's mother, Ms Kristin Lim, 58, is a housewife, while her eldest brother Jun Hao, 29, is a Chinese teacher. Her second brother Peng Ru, 26, is a dentist.

"All in my family appreciate performing arts but none are full-time exponents," said Mei Fei.

"But they have never discouraged me from pursuing my interest in Indian dance."

Mr Aravinth Kumarasamy, Apsaras' artistic director, said it will support Mei Fei if she decides to take up Indian classical dance full-time.

For the past two years, she has also been learning Odissi, another major Indian classical dance at the centre.

"Hers is a beautiful Singapore story of a Chinese who can do high-quality classical Indian dance," he said.

"She is a very passionate student. We will showcase her talents in India."

