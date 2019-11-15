BHIM payment app goes global

India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf (fourth from left) making a transaction with the BHIM app. PHOTO: HIGH COMMISSION OF INDIA

The Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app, which helps people make simple transactions such as sending money and checking bank balances, has been a big success in India.

It has now gone global.

As a first step towards internationalisation, a pilot demonstration of the app began in Singapore on Wednesday with a live transaction at a merchant terminal at the FinTech Festival 2019.

India's High Commissioner to Singapore Jawed Ashraf demonstrated the first transaction under the pilot run, which will continue till today, when the FinTech Festival closes.

This QR code-based system will allow anyone with a BHIM app to scan the Singapore Quick Response Code (SGQR) at NETS terminals in Singapore for payments, said the high commissioner.

"This is the first time that the BHIM app has gone international," he said. "This is another achievement for fintech cooperation between India and Singapore after the launch of RuPay International card and State Bank of India remittance app last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

The project is being developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS) of Singapore.

It is targeted to go fully live by February next year and cover thousands of terminals in Singapore, after the Reserve Bank of India's approval.

By February next year, it is also expected that all RuPay cards, including the ones used in India, will be acceptable in Singapore, the High Commission of India said in a statement.

Mr Ashraf also witnessed the signing of an MoU between the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for working towards access of the TPCI dashboard to Business sans Borders (BSB).

BSB, a project conceived by MAS and Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority, is a hub for connecting trade platforms of small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

BSB is currently running a pilot with SMEs in South-east Asia and India.

Once fully rolled out, it will allow millions of SMEs across the region to reach a wider market domestically and internationally and access ancillary services like credit facilities, insurance, logistics and legal and professional services.

The Confederation of All India Traders, which has 70 million members, is already connected to BSB through a platform provided by Mastercard GlobalLinker.

On Monday, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry signed an agreement with the Singapore Fintech Association (SFA) as part of the growing Singapore-India fintech eco-systems.

"This is one more instrument to connect the fintech eco-systems of the two countries, as there is already a very strong cooperation. A lot of Singapore fintech companies have counterparts in India," said Mr Ashraf.

The Indian contingent - 43 companies and startups - was one of the largest at the Singapore FinTech Festival.