Bids invited for S'pore-KL high-speed rail

The proposed high-speed rail (HSR) project between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur is gathering momentum, with the Malaysian government inviting private firms to provide in-depth proposals to assess how feasible a public-private partnership will be.

The HSR project, which was envisioned as a 350km rail link between Singapore and Malaysia's capital, has been shelved for more than two years.

But Minister of Transport Anthony Loke said on Wednesday that government-owned MyHSR Corporation has initiated a request for information (RFI) exercise after obtaining preliminary proposals from private companies.

"By calling the RFI, private companies can now get access to documents, which are studies that have been done by MyHSR. The private companies can purchase these reports... and come up with the proposal for the HSR project," he told reporters at a press conference.

"Right now, we are gathering information and proposals on how well the private sector can proceed and conduct the HSR project."

After receiving proposals from the private sector, Mr Loke said evaluation and assessment of the plans will be conducted by MyHSR. He declined to name the companies interested in the project.

It was reported in March that the Malaysian government met several private companies to gauge their interest in the project, which was initially estimated to cost US$17 billion ($22.7 billion).

The Straits Times