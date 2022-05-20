Big help for Indian businesses

K. JANARTHANAN

The Federation of Singapore Indian Organisations (FSIO) has been effective since its formation last October, said Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) president T. Chandroo at the launch of FSIO's logo on May 12.

FSIO, a body of 26 Indian entities under the auspices of SICCI, was formed to provide a collective voice for Indian businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SME) from the service sector.

It has helped members tackle issues such as manpower shortage with the relevant government agencies and policymakers.

According to Dr Chandroo, the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated FSIO's formation.

"Our FSIO members depended heavily on manpower from India, especially work-permit holders, who had gone back home on leave," he said.

"The workers got stranded in India when flights were cancelled. And, when they were allowed to return, it was in small batches to avoid the risk of mass transmissions, especially when vaccination was not so prevalent.

"The FSIO members were often unsure which agency to approach to solve this situation. We suggested schemes they could take advantage of to stay afloat and retain their high-value staff."

Since its formation, FSIO member organisations and SICCI have had two important ministerial fireside sessions that were useful to both the organisations and the government agencies.

In November last year, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong heard many issues that were of concern to the FSIO members who are from business, cultural and socio-community volunteer organisations.

"The feedback was useful for him and his team to craft some of the important Budget 2022 announcements, which benefit the people," said Dr Chandroo.

The second fireside chat with Dr Tan See Leng last month gave the Manpower Minister a deep understanding of the employee-hiring challenges faced by the FSIO members, particularly those which run SMEs, restaurants and community, healthcare and wellness facilities.

"The urgent need to allow the speedy return and entry of foreign workers was emphasised, something Minister Tan assured his officers would work on," said Dr Chandroo.

The SME Centre@SICCI also helped more that 4,200 SMEs respond swiftly and appropriately to pandemic-induced challenges, guiding the businesses to send their staff for training and re-training.

This work is set to continue and deepen further as SICCI will encourage networking through various community events and support businesses in areas like digitisation.

Mr S. Devendran, CEO of Sree Narayana Mission (Singapore), which is an FSIO member, expressed hope that FSIO will facilitate more collaborations with the Indian diaspora.

"As SNM is expanding its programmes with an additional nursing home, we also look forward to providing volunteering and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) opportunities for member organisations," he said.

Mr Raja Mohamed, president of the Singapore Kadayanallur Muslim League, said FSIO provides tremendous opportunities to leverage its professional and business connections.

Mr Hernaikh Singh, president of the Singapore Khalsa Association, found FSIO useful. He said: "Through FSIO, we hope to connect with like-minded organisations and share views and perspectives on common issues.

"We also hope to learn the best practices of these organisations and apply them."

The FSIO-SICCI collaboration has also facilitated the sharing of information and events, and this is an area the two bodies will build on.

"Three key areas that SICCI and the FSIO will work on are healthcare and mental awareness and upskilling of seniors, especially in encouraging them to hone their IT skills and go digital," said Dr Chandroo.

"The third area is empowering the women in our organisations to do more and share their array of skills. This may be in arts and craft, music and dance and even cooking.

"We are most encouraged by President Halimah Yacob's speech at our logo launch and gala dinner, a good stepping stone for both our agencies to spread our wings and be the united voice for the Indian community."

Madam Halimah, who was the special guest at the event, said trade associations and chambers like SICCI have been important advocates for businesses and industry transformation, and their role is especially crucial in the current business climate.

"FSIO-SICCI can advocate industry transformation, the adoption of digital technologies and grow awareness of emerging areas of collaboration between Singapore and India.," she said.

janark@sph.com.sg

