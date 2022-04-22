Birdkeeping almost singing its swansong

(From left) Mr Parthiban Thinnappan, Mr Keshore Kumaran and Mr Uma Kanthan at the Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club. PHOTO: SAMUEL ANG

A. VISHNU VARDNI

If you want to be serenaded by songbirds, head to the Kebun Baru Birdsinging Club (KBBC) at Ang Mo Kio Town Garden West - one of Singapore's largest and oldest birdsinging clubs.

In the open field beside Block 159, birds in cages can be seen hoisted on flagpoles or under designated shelters.

At 7am each day, members arrive at the field and hoist their cages for the birds to bask in the sunlight. The members then sit at the benches and discuss worldly matters.

Mr Uma Kanthan, who picked up the hobby of birdkeeping while rearing their family bird from a young age, is a regular at KBBC.

The businessman, now 41, said it was a turning point in his life.

"I was hooked to birdkeeping. I loved it more than my academic journey and the hobby kept me away from vices. It also taught me discipline and responsibility," said Mr Kanthan.

He left his career as an Air Force regular for the business industry as it allows him flexibility to pursue his hobby. The love for birds also led him to pick a home that could accommodate his pets and a wife who understood his commitment to his hobby.

Another KBBC member, Mr S. Keshore Kumaran, similarly gave up his job as a ship surveyor and became a businessman as it gave him more time to indulge in his hobby.

"My father's motivation and upbringing led me to take an interest in birds and pets," said the 30-year-old.

"Keeping songbirds is a hobby that needs commitment and investment.

"I invested my time and passion in making this the centre of my life. It is not about the money but the birds."

Mr Keshore's father, the late Mr T. Sundaramoorthy, was a pioneer KBBC member whose reared songbirds clinched prizes at various birdsinging competitions over the years. He introduced Mr Keshore to the hobby when the latter was 10 years old.

Mr Sundaramoorthy's younger brother, 57-year-old Parthiban Thinnappan, is also a KBBC pioneer member.

"Our parents used to scold us for spending our pocket money on birds and feeds but no one could deter us from pursuing our hobby," said Mr Parthiban.

"Sadly, today's generation is so absorbed in devices that they have forgotten nature's beauty and the importance of face-to-face interactions."

According to KBBC vice-president Robin Chua, birdsinging and birdkeeping gained popularity in Singapore after the Japanese occupation (between 1942 and 1945), when Singaporeans tried to return to normalcy.

"Back then, the bird cages were raised by attaching a rope to the cage on one end and a stone on the other. We'd throw the stone over a tree branch and hoist the cages," he said.

"In the 1980s, a group of friends decided to plant flagpoles instead.

"The KBBC is not only a tourist spot, but also a place with cultural and historical significance."

In 2018, the National Heritage Board announced Songbird Keeping as an Intangible Cultural Heritage.

However, many songbird enthusiasts rue that it a dying hobby as very few youngsters seem keen to pursue it due to their already hectic lifestyle.

vishnuv@sph.com.sg