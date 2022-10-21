Bivalent booster available for age 18 to 49

The bivalent Covid-19 vaccination boosters will be offered later this year to those aged between 18 and 49.

It is currently available to those aged 50 and above.

Speaking in Parliament on Thursday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said this would come as Singapore secures more supplies.

Those above 50 were initially prioritised for the bivalent vaccine due to their higher risk of severe disease from infection, he added.

The bivalent version of Moderna's Spikevax vaccine, which targets the original Sars-CoV-2 strain of the virus as well as the Omicron variants, was rolled out here on Oct 14.

Pfizer-BioNTech's bivalent Comirnaty vaccine is expected to be available by the end of this year.

"Bivalent vaccines provide better protection against newer Covid-19 variants compared to the original vaccines," said Mr Ong, adding that those who are eligible are recommended to take the newer vaccine.

The Straits Times