Bodybuilder died of a natural cause

Bodybuilder Pradip Subramanian, who collapsed after a 2017 celebrity muay thai bout against YouTube personality Steven Lim, died of cardiomegaly - an enlarged heart - with abnormal heart rhythms.

Following an inquiry, State Coroner Kamala Ponnampalam stated in her findings dated Feb 11 this year that the 31-year-old Singaporean died from a natural cause.

Associate consultant forensic pathologist Wu Jia Hao, from the Health Sciences Authority, who performed his autopsy, had said that genetic screening for inheritable cardiac conditions revealed a pathogenic variant in the KCNQ1 gene. This is a genetic mutation associated with abnormal function of the ion channels in the heart muscle, resulting in abnormal heart rhythms, the court heard.

Dr Wu felt that these conditions might have predisposed Mr Pradip to acute abnormal heart rhythms, resulting in sudden cardiac death.

Mr Pradip, who was the president of the World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Federation, had gone through a medical screening and was found to be fit for the bout.

He also made a declaration, stating that he was free from any adverse medical conditions.

In her findings, State Coroner Kamala said two independent medical experts had found that the screening was adequate.

On the day of the match, during the inaugural Asia Fighting Championship at the Marina Bay Sands Expo Hall A on Sept 23, 2017, Mr Pradip went through a medical screening process by an on-site doctor before entering the ring with Mr Lim at around 8.10pm.

About 10 minutes after Mr Lim was declared the winner, Mr Pradip slumped down against the padded corner column of the ring. He was rushed to the Singapore General Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9.51pm.

