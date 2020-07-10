Bon Voyage, High Commissioner Jawed

Mr Jawed Ashraf packing food for healthcare workers along with Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam;. PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES, THE STRAITS TIMES

Mr Jawed Ashraf with ; with Air India crew aboard a special evacuation flight. PHOTO: THE BUSINESS TIMES, THE STRAITS TIMES

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

Departing Indian High Commissioner Jawed Ashraf says that his three-and-a-half years in Singapore has been "very enriching, rewarding, enjoyable and productive".

"The India-Singapore bilateral relations scaled new heights across a broad spectrum of areas, especially in investments, defence, security, technology, innovation, fintech and startups," he told tabla! on Monday.

"Cultural relations and people-to-people ties, a historically important pillar of our relations, also intensified.

"Our cooperation in regional and global forums increased significantly, reflecting a high degree of convergence in our values and vision."

The 56-year-old career diplomat is leaving Singapore on Sunday.

He will soon take charge as India's Ambassador to France. Mr Periasamy Kumaran, who until early this week was India's Ambassador to Qatar, will replace him in Singapore.

Mr Ashraf, who assumed office in Singapore in November 2016, lists the two visits to Singapore by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 and the visit of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to India in 2018 to co-chair the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit as important milestones in the India-Singapore relationship.

Among the several mega events held in Singapore, he considers significant the international launch of the Indian payment products RuPay and BHIM QR in May 2018, the staging of the ASEAN-India Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in January 2018, the unveiling of the Gandhi plaque at Clifford Pier by Mr Modi and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong in June 2018, the launch of the India-Singapore Entrepreneurship Bridge (InSpreneur) in January 2018 and the concert featuring the Singapore Chinese Orchestra and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan in January this year.

"The International Day of Yoga is also unique in Singapore," he said. "Last year, we had 180 sessions at 120 venues, literally one venue every six square kilometres - a world record."

Mr Ashraf believes the India-Singapore strategic partnership made progress across several areas thanks entirely to the vision and leadership of PM Lee and Mr Modi and driven by all the ministers on both sides.

"PM Modi's visits to Singapore went a long way in enhancing India's presence in the region, in sending a strong signal of our commitment to the region and in several concrete outcomes that have significantly deepened India's strategic partnership with Singapore and Asean," he said.

"What we have achieved is the result of teamwork between both governments and by tapping the talent and resources outside."

Mr Ashraf found it "a very rewarding experience" dealing with Singapore's ministers. "They have all been open and accessible and very generous with their time," he said. "I also met them often at various local institutions, community events and festivals.

"They are very knowledgeable, with a strong grasp of their subjects, strategic in their thinking and keenly engaged in thinking about the future and what it means for Singapore.

"I also appreciate the time they devote to community engagement. And all are very supportive of India-Singapore ties."

The High Commission of India (HCI) organised many big economic, social and cultural events too during Mr Ashraf's 43-month tenure.

Mr Ashraf, who is "very interested in and excited about the opportunities of the digital age", played a key role in Indian fintech startups connecting with Singapore and getting global exposure.

"Singapore is a leading country in this area and a natural partner for India," he said.

"The Monetary Authority of Singapore, especially its Managing Director Ravi Menon and Chief Fintech Officer Sopnendu Mohanty and his team, played a pioneering role. We also have a joint working group to steer this cooperation."

Said Mr Gurdip Singh, the Press Trust of India's correspondent in Singapore: "Mr Ashraf has always impressed on building digital connectivity and partnerships between India and Singapore and taking it forward to the Asean countries which have a market of 660 million people for Indian exports."

The wide range of events the HCI organised had the clear objectives of enhancing India's presence in the region and deepening the India-Singapore partnership. "I think all the events were good investments as they generated a lot of positive momentum in the relationship," said Mr Ashraf.

The Indian diaspora in Singapore - whom Mr Ashraf found "very talented, accomplished, socially committed and deeply connected with both India and Singapore" - has generally appreciated Mr Ashraf's engaging nature and commitment.

"He was a patient listener and went to the root causes to meet their needs," said Mr Atul Temurnikar, chairman of Global Schools Foundation. "He was a symbol of racial harmony and unity in diversity. He went out of his way to help the needy during the Covid-19 pandemic."

The Covid-19 outbreak delayed Mr Ashraf's departure from Singapore by a few months. He had to stay back and manage the HCI's operations and services during the difficult time.

"We worked seven days a week with skeletal staff to look after the thousands of stranded Indians in Singapore and organise their repatriation," he said. "The process is ongoing."

Mr K.V. Rao, resident director (Asean) at Tata Sons, is among several Indians and Singaporeans who admire Mr Ashraf's contribution in strengthening India-Singapore ties.

"He is multi-faceted and highly energetic," said Mr Rao. "He raised the political, economic, cultural, social and artistic spheres of the Singapore-India relationship to another level.

"An outstanding orator and a great friend who endeared himself to so many of us, he will be sorely missed. Our loss is France's gain."

Mr Ashraf believes he put in his best effort. "I hope I have done my bit among a whole set of leaders, institutions and stakeholders who shape the relationship," he said.

"I believe it has enormous potential for growth, which can bring great economic and strategic benefits to Singapore and India."

The diplomat and his wife Dr Ghazala Shahabuddin, an ecologist and conservation biologist, leave with "many wonderful personal memories of Singapore, including its soft side that not many see".

"I am happy to have connected with the Singaporean community," said Mr Ashraf.

"There are great lessons I will take from here on a whole range of issues."

