Boy completes PSLE after brain tumour surgeries

An operation to remove a cancerous brain tumour three years ago left Izzat Hakim Sharif bedridden for more than half-a-year, and unable to speak, swallow or move.

He could not attend school and had to undergo several months of radiation and chemotherapy.

That also meant Izzat had to miss the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) in 2019, when he was in Primary 6 at Gongshang Primary School.

He finally returned to school this year after regaining some strength, and with the support of his family and school was able to sit the exam.

Collecting his results in a wheelchair and accompanied by his parents on Wednesday, the 15-year-old said he was happy, particularly with the A grade that he got for his foundation-level mathematics. He scored Bs for English language and science.

Izzat was one of 37,095 pupils who took the PSLE this year. Similar to last year, 98.4 per cent of the batch did well enough to progress to secondary school.

This is the second year the PSLE was held under the new Achievement Level (AL) scoring system. This year, 68.4 per cent of the cohort qualified for the Express course in secondary school, another 18.7 per cent were eligible for the Normal (Academic) course and 11.3 per cent for Normal (Technical).

About 62 per cent of those from the Normal courses qualified to take at least one subject at a more demanding level in secondary school. This is compared with 65 per cent last year.

Izzat, who will likely apply to St Hilda's Secondary School, said: "I hope to just get better and stay happy. I hope to do the things I like to do again one day, like running and jumping."

