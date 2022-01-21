Boy treated with $3m drug donated by public can now walk with support

Two-year-old Devdan Devaraj (right), who has a neuromuscular disease, can now stand and walk with support, thanks to the almost $3 million donated by the public which allowed him to be treated with the "world's most expensive drug".

"A year ago, my husband and I couldn't even picture him walking. At that point, even standing was an issue. So to see him walk now and even ride a tricycle with some assistance is such a miracle to us," his mother, Mrs Shu Wen Devaraj, said.

In just 10 days in August last year, about 30,000 people donated a total of $2.87 million through crowdfunding charity Ray of Hope for Devdan's treatment.

Police warn of fake bank hotlines in Google search advertisements

The police have warned of scam advertisements on Google search where fake bank hotlines appear when users search for banks' contact numbers.

Since last month, at least 15 victims have fallen for such scams, the police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The losses amounted to at least $495,000.

Nearly all in Singapore are on TraceTogether

Nearly all the people in Singapore above the age of six are now on the national Covid-19 contact tracing programme TraceTogether since its launch 21 months ago, a spokesman for the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) said on Wednesday.

This comes even as about 3,000 users deregistered from the programme last year. SNDGO said that this forms 0.056 per cent of registered users, and that such cases include long-term pass holders who have left Singapore as well as people who have died.

Singapore Flyer suspends operations after detection of 'technical issue'

The Singapore Flyer is suspending operations of its observation wheel after the detection of "a technical issue".

Its operator Straco Leisure said on Thursday that the matter was discovered during a routine maintenance inspection.

It is working with the Building and Construction Authority to conduct the necessary inspection, repairs and rectification works.

Body of Malaysian woman found in river 3 days after she went missing

The body of a 22-year-old Malaysian woman was found floating in the Sungei Api Api river in Pasir Ris on Tuesday night, three days after she went missing.

The woman, Ms Khoo Yee Joo, who was from Kedah in Malaysia, went missing after she got off work in Chai Chee last Sunday evening.

SCDF officers retrieved the body from the water. The police said they do not suspect foul play. Investigations are ongoing.