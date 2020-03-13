Bride and vroom

Ms Teresa Anthony with her bridesmaids. She led the motorcycle convoy for her wedding. (Below) Ms Teresa with husband Mr Murugesan Jayaram. PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO

JANARTHANAN KRISHNASAMY

The thought hit her in November last year: Why not ride a motorcycle to her wedding?

The idea was not to mock tradition, but add an element of fun to it.

When avid biker Teresa Anthony, who had decided to get married, mentioned this to her bridesmaids, they too said it would be novel and readily agreed to join her.

"Apart from my bridesmaids, my husband and his sister, no one knew about this," said the 37-year-old civil servant.

"Our aim was to spring a surprise."

But it was not easy to make the preparations for the ride.

Her husband wanted her to dress as a traditional Tamil Hindu bride.

It meant riding a bike in a sari.

As Ms Teresa scratched her head for a way out, one of her bridesmaids came to her rescue.

Ms Aathi Lakshmi, a planning assistant at Singapore Airlines, was also the costume designer and makeup artist for the wedding.

She told Ms Teresa that she knew how to get around the problem.

"Aathi assuaged my concerns about wearing a sari while biking," said Ms Teresa. "She promised that she will sort things out."

Over the next couple of months, Ms Aathi devised a method.

"My fellow bridesmaid Halimah and I designed saris suitable for sitting astride on motorbikes," she said.

"We made sure that there was no loose cloth which could get caught on any of the bike's edges."

The two bridesmaids made accommodation for certain features like the traditional bridal long plait, but other elements, such as jasmine flowers covering the bride's hair and ornaments like the ottiyanam (gold belt), had to be omitted.

"What we achieved was a surprise for nearly everyone who gathered for the wedding," said Ms Teresa.

When the wedding convoy, consisting of 24 motorcycles along with the bride on a Kawasaki H2, arrived at the venue on Feb 22, it created a buzz.

A video of the Indian bride and her five bridesmaids vrooming on motorcycles from Buangkok Link to Sri Siva Durga Temple at Potong Pasir soon went viral on social media.

"We were unexpectedly joined by two biker groups, who knew my brother," said Ms Teresa. "Many of the guests were seeing such a procession for the first time. But there was nothing fancy as it was only part of a simple and traditional wedding celebration at the temple."

She recalled that she was able to follow the traditional customs of a Tamil wedding. "I even brought the coconut for the wedding ritual on my motorcycle," she quipped.

The arrangement was wholeheartedly supported by her husband, Mr Murugesan Jayaram, 42.

"I feel proud that my wife rides a motorcycle. I have never wanted to stand in the way of her passion. Biking has for long been a part of who she is. It would have been so unfair to obstruct it," he said.

A non-biker when he met Ms Teresa five years ago, Mr Murugesan used to be her pillion rider when they began dating.

Back then, the couple said, passers-by would say the man should be the biker. "They were immature. I just didn't pay attention to them," said Mr Murugesan.

He, too, now rides a motorcycle, working as a rider with Foodpanda.

"I had wanted to be a motorcyclist since my youth but my family was against it. Teresa helped broaden their perspective," he said.

The couple said they did not expect their wedding motorcyle convoy to create such a buzz. The feedback from netizens has been mostly positive.

"Tradition can still be practised in a fun way and the fact that she chose to lead the way with other women is indeed empowering," said 19-year-old student Rishika Ghanamoorthy.

Others like marketing executive Dhurrga Ettikkan, 35, were not so supportive.

"I find the motorcycle convoy scary and in bad taste. Weddings are supposed to be elegant affairs," she said.

As for the couple themselves, they are bemused by the attention.

"I was flooded with over a thousand friend requests on Facebook and kept getting telephone calls from unknown people in the middle of the night," said Ms Teresa.

She was adamant, however, that no amount of negative comments would stop her from following her own wishes.

"Life is short and we have to live for ourselves and do what we want," she said.

Ms Teresa is the proud owner of three motorcycles - Yamaha MT09 tracer (900cc), KTM 1190 Adventure (1190cc) and Yamaha Aerox (155cc).

She fondly recalls her childhood days when she rode pillion with her father who wanted all his three children to learn to ride and drive.

"My father firmly believed that driving was an essential survival skill, no matter one's gender," she said.

