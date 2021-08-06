Briton claims he is 'sovereign', charges do not apply to him

Benjamin Glynn without a mask on July 2 at the State Courts (left) and on the MRT in May. He is now in remand after his bail of $5,000 was revoked on July 19. PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO, KEEFE CHAN/FACEBOOKK

Benjamin Glynn without a mask on July 2 at the State Courts (left) and on the MRT in May. He is now in remand after his bail of $5,000 was revoked on July 19. PHOTOS: GAVIN FOO, KEEFE CHAN/FACEBOOKK

A man captured on video not wearing a mask on an MRT train in May told a district court on Thursday that he is "sovereign", adding, "the charges don't apply to me".

On the first day of his trial, Benjamin Glynn, 40, who is now in remand after his bail of $5,000 was revoked on July 19, said: "I will never plead guilty or not guilty."

The unrepresented Briton also said that he has a "legal counsel", pointing to a man who turned up in court wearing a dark-coloured suit.

It turned out that the man, identified as Mr Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, had been his bailor.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Timotheus Koh told the court that Mr Abdul Rashid was not an advocate and solicitor at the Supreme Court of Singapore.

District Judge Eddy Tham said Mr Abdul Rashid could not represent anybody in Singapore as he had not been called to the bar here.

Addressing the court, Mr Abdul Rashid said that he is an "ambassador-at-large and advocate of Kingdom Filipina Hacienda" and that he was there to defend his "sovereign compatriot".

He also said: "I don't need a licence to practice."

Judge Tham replied that this was "not the position" of the law here and Mr Abdul Rashid took his seat in the gallery with other members of the public.

DPP Koh also urged the court to have Glynn assessed so as to ensure he is of sound mind and capable to defend himself in court.

The prosecutor said that the Briton's family and friends had written in, stating that there had been a marked change in his behaviour after Covid-19 restrictions were rolled out in Singapore.

The Straits Times