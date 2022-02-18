Budget 2022 statement to be delivered today at 3.30pm

Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will deliver Singapore's Budget 2022 statement today in Parliament at 3.30pm.

The Straits Times will offer live coverage of the announcements. There will also be live radio and television coverage and a live sign language interpretation of the delivery which will be provided on Channel 5.

The full Budget statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website and real-time updates of key announcements will be available on the Ministry of Finance's (MOF) social media platforms.

Parliament votes to refer Workers' Party leaders to Public Prosecutor

Parliament on Tuesday voted to refer Leader of the Opposition and Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh and vice-chair Faisal Manap for further probe by the Public Prosecutor over a lying scandal, after a four-hour debate in which Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged MPs from both sides of the aisle to vote with their conscience.

PM Lee warned that trust in Parliament and Singapore's political system will be eroded if flagrant, egregious transgressions by MPs were allowed to pass.

The vote came after 10 MPs, including three from the WP and two Nominated MPs, spoke on the report of Parliament's privileges committee that had called for Mr Singh and Mr Faisal to be referred to the Public Prosecutor for possible criminal charges.

Singapore economy beats estimates to expand 7.6% last year

Singapore's economic growth for the whole of 2021 came in at 7.6 per cent, up from the previous estimate of 7.2 per cent, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Thursday.

MTI also revised its 2020 growth figure to a contraction of 4.1 per cent from an earlier estimate of minus 5.4 per cent.

This was after more comprehensive data from surveys showed better performance from sectors such as services, wholesale trade, transport and storage and information and communications.

Close to 40,000 land VTL tickets sold hours after quota was reinstated

Close to 40,000 bus tickets under the land Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) arrangement between Singapore and Malaysia were sold on Wednesday and Thursday after quotas were fully reinstated for trips starting from Feb 22.

One bus operator sold all its available tickets until March 21.

Close contacts of Covid-19 cases to have shorter monitoring period

Close contacts of confirmed Covid-19 cases will no longer receive a health risk warning (HRW) from today. Their self-monitoring period will be cut to five days from seven, said the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

This is because the Omicron variant is known to have a shorter incubation period, it added. Therefore, the HRW will be replaced with a new advisory, known as the health risk notice (HRN), which will last for five days.

Vipul Chawla to take over as FairPrice chief

Former Pizza Hut International president Vipul Chawla will be the new chief executive of FairPrice Group, taking over from current group CEO Seah Kian Peng.

A statement from FairPrice Group and NTUC Enterprise on Thursday said that Mr Vipul, a Singaporean, will be taking over from Mr Seah on April 5, ending a global search that considered internal as well as external candidates.