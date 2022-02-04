Budget will provide support amid Covid-19

Singapore's economy shrank by more than 5 per cent - the worst decline since independence - when the Circuit Breaker was implemented in 2020. PHOTO: ST FILE

The Singapore Budget to be announced on Feb 18 will continue to provide support for sectors that face difficulties amid the Covid-19 pandemic and help Singaporeans manage concerns over the cost of living, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday.

At the same time, it will also focus on measures that will put Singapore in a stronger position after the pandemic, he said.

The measures include building new capabilities for the future, growing and transforming Singapore's economy to create good jobs and opportunities for Singaporeans, and strengthening Singapore's social support system to help Singaporeans cope with life's uncertainties.

The Government also aims to forge a fairer, more inclusive and greener home for present and future generations, said Mr Wong.

He was speaking at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) and Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations (SFCCA) Spring Reception 2022.

He also noted that Singapore is in a much better position today than two years ago, when the Covid-19 virus first emerged.

Singapore's economy shrank by more than 5 per cent - the worst decline since independence - when the Circuit Breaker was implemented in 2020.

Last year, the Covid-19 Delta variant wave prompted Singapore to go into Heightened Alert and tighten restrictions.

This year, Singapore is experiencing the Omicron variant wave, but there is no tightening of existing measures and the vast majority of vaccinated people in Singapore have only mild symptoms.

"With each wave, we have strengthened our defences and become more resilient. So, I am confident that in this Year of the Tiger, we will be able to make further progress in our journey towards living with Covid-19," Mr Wong said.

Mr Thomas Pek, the immediate past president and honorary life president of the Singapore Food Manufacturers' Association, was at the virtual event and welcomed the news on the Budget.

He said that many businesses continue to be hit by rising operational costs due to increased utilities, supply chain and freight charges. "Though the Covid-19 pandemic is under control, it is a long battle. I hope and believe that the Budget can help businesses and citizens breathe a little easier."

