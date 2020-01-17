Built with money from all - rich, poor and non-Indians

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hall took three years to build - from 1950 to 1953. It was one of the first memorials to Gandhi built in Southeast Asia following his assassination in 1948.

After Gandhi was cremated, Singapore received part of his ashes, which were immersed in the sea off Clifford Pier.

Prior to that, the urn containing the ashes was placed at Victoria Memorial Hall for the public to pay respects.

The Indian community in Singapore set up a committee to build a statue for Gandhi the day after his death.

On January 31,1948, the Gandhiji Memorial Fund Committee was set up, chaired by local business tycoon Rajabali Jumabhoy.

The committee purchased a 7,325 square feet plot of freehold land for $32,000 in May 1950 to build the memorial. The money was raised by the Indian community in Singapore.

The memorial was used for a variety of purposes including Mahtma Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrations every October.

The premises comprises a function hall, several classrooms and a library housing numerous books on Gandhi set up with the assistance of the National Library Board.

The bronze bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the building was donated by a businessman named Uttamram.

Besides Rajabali Jumabhoy, other prominent Indians pushed for the building of the memorial, including V. Pakirisamy Pillai and P. Govindasamy Pillai. Mr Pakirisamy was president of the Singapore Indian Association from 1939-41 and a founding member of the Inter-Religious Organisation.

Mr Pillai was a noted philanthropist and an important member of the Hindu community.

Many members of the Indian working class and non-Indians also contributed towards the building of the memorial.

The memorial was conferred conservation status on April 30, 2010.

Irshath Mohamed