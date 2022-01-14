It was challenging given the Covid-19 conditions. But the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in the heart of Little India - which had been closed since Sept 12, 2019 - has been refurbished after painstaking work from May to September last year.

The two-storey building at No. 3 Race Course Lane, whose foundation stone was laid by India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in June 1950 and built with funding from the Indian community, now sports a clean, vibrant and bright look thanks to the restoration efforts by the management committee, staff and members of the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS).

It was opened on April 25, 1953 by the then British High Commissioner Malcolm MacDonald.

"The trustees looked at various options after the Hindi Society (Singapore) vacated the building in 2019 after leasing it for 11 years and it gathered dust," said Mr Haider Sithawalla, 88, a member of the memorial's Board of Trustees. "Initially we thought of turning it into an Indian heritage centre. But we were not able to accomplish it for one reason or the other.

"Then we decided that we should look at an Indian organisation that will operate the place in a manner that would attract people of all races. At least we would be able to perpetuate the name of Mahatma Gandhi, who led India's independence struggle and is revered by many in Singapore and South-east Asia.

"It occurred to us that SIFAS fits the bill because the art, music and dance it promotes are not just in Hindi but universal.

"They were also looking to extend their premises and jumped at the opportunity to revive the memorial. So now the place is buzzing with art, music and dance activities and it is also running efficiently."

Since the building was in disuse for a few years and keeping in view SIFAS' expanded needs to modernise performing and training facilities, the organisation, which is a pioneer institution of classical Indian music, dance and visual arts in Singapore and operated out of a premises at Starlight Road, took it upon itself to completely refurbish and remodel the memorial's interiors.

"Given that it is an old building, great care was exercised to maintain its facade and character while introducing modernity, traditional Indian arts and Gandhian memorabilia along with world-class facilities," said Mr K.V. Rao, SIFAS' president.

"The trustees (the others are Mr Shriniwas Rai and Mr P.O. Ram) wanted to revive the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi's principles, help run the library with artefacts and books while putting the premises to use for the community. This was a natural fit with SIFAS' mission to promote music, dance and arts in the community and help them integrate better."

From tiled ceiling, waterproofing, flooring and the complete remaking of a modern theatre-style auditorium (which can seat up to 100 people) with hi-tech lighting, sound system and projection equipment, the memorial has been transformed into a premium performing space for the arts.

The library section has a beautiful, specially commissioned work by Ms Anjali Venkat, a local artist, which has an imposing and benign visage of Gandhi made from recycled pieces of cotton. It features valuable archival memorabilia of Mahatma Gandhi and some rare books and photos donated by the Indian High Commission.

Six studios, ranging in size from 12 sq m to 42 sq m, come complete with computer system for easy online learning, projections or audio-visual displays. Curated and custom designed artefacts, photographs, newspaper clippings and other materials collected from the community and SIFAS staff are displayed throughout the building.

The other highlights include a timeline of SIFAS' mural collage of images from 1949 to 2021, the Vikasa studio for pre-schoolers, floating sculptures of mudras from bharatanatyam and kathak on the stairwells, artistic works of S. Rajam, a distinguished Carnatic musician and painter from Tamil Nadu, and specially designed and illustrated abstract artworks of the various classical Indian disciplines displayed on the entrance glass doors and throughout the premises.

"The entire planning, design and artistic embellishments were done in-house by SIFAS staff and management committee members," said Mr Hari Subramaniam, SIFAS' vice-president.

"It was indeed a labour of love as it was important to offer good facilities to our students and members. SIFAS invested entirely from its own resources to remake the premises."

The Sifas Annexe @ MGM had a soft launch in September last year.

"We have been using the facilities for our in-house concerts and arangetram functions," said Mr P. Somasekharan, SIFAS' secretary. "We have launched a series of Swagatham concerts to fine tune all the elements of the performance spaces.

"Our annexe currently has classes in bharatanatyam, Hindustani vocal, harmonium, bhajans, ghazals, Carnatic vocal and the newly-launched early childhood programme (Vikasa).

"We plan to offer programmes for the silver generation and lesser represented groups of our community to expose them to artistic pursuits for better emotional and mental well-being."

The Vikasa programme, which teaches Indian arts through music, dance, storytelling and arts and crafts and takes place every Saturday from 2pm to 3.30pm, is targeted at children aged four to six. It is already a hit.

"My kids (aged four and six) love the basic dance movements they are taught," said Ms Stephanie Rai Vicknesh. "It is a great way for them to spend an afternoon learning about our heritage and also having fun."

The Sifas Annexe @ MGM's official opening is planned for later this year.

"The library and exhibition of memorabilia serve the purpose of a memorial to Mahatma Gandhi," said Ms Menaka Gopalan, SIFAS' executive director. "SIFAS will also organise suitable events during Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and offer scholarships in his name to deserving SIFAS students.

"The entire building and facilities are dedicated to the promotion of the arts and SIFAS' needs, while also being open for the community to hire and use."

The SIFAS annexe is open to the public to attend classes and programmes from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9am to 9pm. The library is open to visitors from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am to 6pm.

santosh@sph.com.sg

"Given that it is an old building, great care was exercised to maintain its facade and character while introducing modernity, traditional Indian arts and Gandhian memorabilia along with world-class facilities." - SIFAS president K.V. Rao`