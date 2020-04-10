Cabinet ministers meet at two locations via teleconferencing

Despite the full suite of circuit breaker measures kicking in on Wednesday to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Cabinet ministers were still able to meet, with adjustments made to ensure they kept a safe distance from one another.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the Cabinet had separated themselves into two groups, convened at two locations and held a meeting through teleconferencing. They met on Wednesday afternoon.

PM Lee wrote: "We also spaced out to maintain safe distancing and wore masks to keep our droplets to ourselves. The circuit breaker is essential to fight the Covid-19 outbreak."

The Straits Times