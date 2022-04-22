Cancer patient saddled with $33,000 bill after insurer refuses to pay for drug

It has been one blow after another for housewife Koh Ee Miang.

Not only has the 45-year-old been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, but her insurer has refused to pay for a new drug that her doctor deemed most suitable for her treatment.

Ms Koh suffers from cancer of the bile duct and by the time it was diagnosed, it had spread to her liver. To make matters worse, her particular form of cancer tested positive for a protein called human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2+), which enables it to spread more rapidly.

Ms Koh started her treatment in July 2020 with conventional chemotherapy. Her oncologist, Dr Choo Su Pin, then started her on a cocktail of immunotherapy to boost her body's immune response and targeted therapy against the HER2+ protein to try to slow cancer growth.

Since Ms Koh has an Integrated Shield Plan (IP) with Great Eastern (GE) for private hospital care, as well as a rider that pays her portion of the bill, both doctor and patient did not think that would be a problem, even though the cost of treatment was more than double that of chemotherapy.

To their shock, the insurer refused to pay for the new drug, which costs over $8,000 per session. The total treatment costs between November last year and January this year came to $86,576, of which GE paid $53,379 for the other treatments.

This left Ms Koh saddled with a bill of $33,197, which she cannot afford to pay.

The reason given by GE is that the drug has not been approved by the regulator, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA), for the treatment of bile duct cancer.

The HSA had approved the drug in 2018 for HER2+ breast cancer.

When asked, a GE spokesman said: "As the administered drug is only approved by HSA for use in the treatment of another cancer, we declined the customer's claim. However, we are reaching out and following up with the customer on this matter."

The Straits Times